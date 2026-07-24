Daily Media: Masthead Changes at V Magazine, Nordstrom’s New Fashion Director, A Big Promotion at Revolve, and More!

Clément Condat is now Art Director of V Magazine. Elyssa Goodman has joined the outlet as Associate Editor and Gabby Buchan has joined as Fashion Market Editor.

Brooke Bobb is now VP, Fashion Director at Nordstrom.

Raissa Gerona is now President, Brand and Partnerships at Revolve Group. She has been the company’s chief brand officer since 2014.

Jonathan Saunders is now Executive Creative Director at Kate Spade.

Yann Musquin has been promoted to Head of LVMH fragrance brands.

Helene de Tissot is now CFO at Chanel.

Morgaine McGee is now CEO at Temperly London. Jack Isenberg is now the brand’s Design Director.

Joshua Robinson is now Account Executive at Agentry PR.

Veronica Reyes is now Manager on the Celeb & Influencer Team at SHADOW.

Buzz Feed (media) is eliminating roughly 15 positions. HuffPost Executive Editor Kate Palmer also announced her departure.

Sara Spruch-Feiner is now Senior Editor at BeautyMatter.

Kelsey McIntyre is now Account Director at Murphy O’Brien.

Isabel Steckman is now Account Coordinator at Fisher Public Relations.

Brand Ambassadors

Ethan Hawke is now Global Ambassador at Canali.

Zhao Jinmai is now Brand Ambassador at CHARLES & KEITH.

Eileen Gu is now Giorgio Armani’s Global Makeup Ambassador.

David Jonsson is now Brand Ambassador at Loewe.

Plus!

Purple is now representing HARPER COLLECTIVE.

TMRW PR is now representing Descalco, a new menswear brand founded by Lucas Di Matteo.

Francesca Simons Consulting is now representing Spinelli Kilcollin and Van Den Abeele Paris.

JBC is now representing Unvault.

Kate White Little Communications (KWLC) is now representing OOBE and OOBE BRAND.

Fisher Public Relations is now representing By The Beach Suncare.