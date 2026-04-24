Daily Media: Masthead Changes at New York Magazine, A New CEO at Lululemon, A New Head of Pitti Immagine

Heidi O’Neill is now CEO at Lululemon.

New York magazine has announced a number of additions to their team. Ezra Marcus has joined the staff as a features writer, and Sam Adler-Bell, Carrie Battan, Jessica Bennett, Jazmine Hughes, and Caitlin Moscatello are now contributing writers. Additionally, Michael Calderone is joining as deputy editor of their Intelligencer vertical, and Jacob Rosenberg joined as a features editor. Their work will span a broad range of topic areas, from politics to culture to crime.

Tim Cook will be stepping down as CEO of Apple. He will become executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors and John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will become Apple’s next CEO on September 1, 2026.

Jameela Lake is now Senior Director at PR Consulting. Her clients include ALAÏA, AMIRI, I-D, Zara x John Galliano and Pitti.

Will Cooper is now Creative Director at The Rug Company.

Marcelo Gutierrez is now Global Makeup Artistry Creative Director at KIKO Milano.

Cass Delvalle, PR Manager Communications at Jimmy Choo, has left the company.

Raffaello Napoleone has stepping down at CEO of Pitti Immagine. Ivano Cauli will be succeeding him in the role.

Brand Ambassador Announcements

Emily DiDonato has been named Icon at BUMPSUIT.

Zoe Saldaña is now Global Brand Ambassador at Lancôme.

Teyana Taylor is the new face of Revlon.

Jacob Elordi is the new face of CHANEL BLEU de CHANEL egerie.

Plus!

JGroup is representing DIME.

Marina Paccione is now representing Lula Kate.

Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Splat Hair Color, Color Oops, and No Gray.

Fisher Public Relations is now representing BEAUTYSPACE.

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