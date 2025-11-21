The top hires, exits, and shifts in the fashion, beauty and media landscape!

Mariacarla Boscono is now represented by The Lions.

Robert Rodrigues is now creative director of Derek Lam Collection, Derek Lam 19 Crosby.

Christina Bundrick is now senior account executive in Brandsway Creative’s hospitality department. Brooke Morella is now senior account executive in Brandsway Creative’s talent department

Melis del Rey has been named chief executive officer and board member of Supergoop.

Daianara Grullon Amalfitano, chief brand and product officer at Aldo, has left the company.

Iman has joined the Advisory Board of (RED), the organization to fight AIDS.

Veronique Gabai is now creative product and brand adviser at Bath & Body Works.

Roland Mouret has departed his namesake label.

George Fountas and Young-Su Kim have been promoted to senior vice presidents at Bergdorf Goodman.

Zac Coughlin, chief financial officer at PVH Corp. has left the company. He is now finance chief at SiriumXM.

Viv Rettke is now chief growth officer at J.Jill.

Andrew Wright is now chief executive officer at Malone Souliers.

Johnny Coca, director of women’s fashion leather goods and accessories, at Louis Vuitton has left the company.

Joy Allen-Altimare, chief marketing officer at Saucony, has left the company.

Emily Armstrong is joining Shadow as senior project manager in the creative division. The company has also promoted Hannah Avery-Peck has been promoted to Senior Account Executive on the Beauty Division and Samantha Wolf has been promoted to Producer in the Experiential Division. Jahsenda Aderibigbe is now account coordinator in the celebrity and influencer division at Shadow.

Ben Rosenthal is now senior digital director at Infinity Creative Agency (ICA).

Plus!

CCPR is now representing Grimoire New York skincare for its international fashion week designer partnerships.

The Lede is now representing Summer Fridays and ARMRA.

MP is now representing Iván Pol / The Beauty Sandwich

HOUSE OF PR is now represening Korean fragrance brand, ELOREA and fragrance brand, DISCOTHÈQUE.

CO is now representing wellness beauty brand House of Balance.

CLD is now representing Za Zewelz and Mars The Label.

