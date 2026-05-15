Daily Media: Marc Jacobs New Owner, A Major Exit at Rent the Runway, Changes at Paul Smith, ATM, Bogner, Saucony, and More!

Jennifer Hyman has stepped down as CEO of Rent the Runway.

Jessica Radloff has left her role as Glamour’s Senior West Coast Editor. Most editorial roles at Glamour have been cut in recent weeks.

Alison Bergen is now President at Jonathan Adler.

Wendy Kula is now Chief Marketing Officer at Saucony.

Alex Baldock is now Chief Executive Officer at Boots.

Arne Freundt is now CEO at Bogner.

Zia Zareem-Slade is now Managing Director at Paul Smith.

Jim Kuerschner is now president at ATM.

William Jackson is now Chair in Year of Revenue, Profit Growth at Burberry.

Yigit Turhan is now Chief Brand Officer at Ferragamo.

Joe Martin is now Chief Commercial OFficer at Nobull.

Jon Pertchik, CEO at ANDMORE, has announced his retirement at the end of this month. ANDMORE’s Board of Directors has established an Executive Committee, comprising current executives: Amory Wooden, newly-promoted Chief Revenue Officer; Greg Avitabile, President and Chief Operations Officer; Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer; and Ximena Juncosa, Chief Human Resources Officer. The Executive Committee will assume expanded responsibilities to help strengthen ANDMORE’s operating structure and align the business around its most critical priorities. The Executive Committee will report directly to the Board, including Blackstone representatives and ANDMORE’s Executive Chairman, Bob Maricich.

JD Triolo is now Junior Edit Manager at ICA. Triolo’s account’s will include ALO, Cham LA, Courting Tennis, Sau Lee, Tigermist, Armarium, Helsa, I Am Gia, FlavCity, and Steve Madden.

Ambassador Roles

Johnny Huang is now Global Brand Ambassador at Ferragamo.

Bai Lu is now Global Brand Ambassador at Jimmy Choo.

Plus!

LVMH has sold Marc Jacobs to WHP Global. Jacobs will stay with the brand in his role as creative director. WHP Global’s fashion portfolio includes Vera Wang, Rag & Bone, and G-Star.

Foundation is now representing sluff.

The Agency Group is now representing Melissa Gorga.

Tractenberg & Co. is now representing: Londontown, äz Craft Luxury Haircare and Revel Road

Chapter 2 is now representing Cartage AI and Wilson.

Send us your submissions!

[email protected]