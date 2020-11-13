Daily Media: Major Moves at Hearst, Condé Nast & New York—And Net-A-Porter’s New Podcast!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Debi Chirichella is now president of Hearst Magazines. (Read the story here.)

2. Sally Singer is now head of fashion direction at Amazon Fashion. (Read the story here.)

3. Julia Sarr-Jamois and Poppy Kain are now fashion directors at British Vogue. (Read the story here.)

4. Sukjong Hong is now editor at Curbed.

5. Tyler Trykowski is now executive editor of Them..

6. Nick Summers is now features editor at New York.

7. Madeline Leung Coleman is now senior editor of culture pages at New York and Vulture.

8. Melvin Backman is now special projects editor/features editor at Vulture.

9. Crystal Martin is now senior editor at the Strategist.

10. Luca Dini, Condé Nast Italia’s editorial director, is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

11. Jeffrey Toobin has been fired from The New Yorker.

12. Net-A-Porter has launched a new podcast series called Incredible Women, which sees pairs of women talk about the ties that bind them. The first episode, starring actress Carey Mulligan and director Emerald Fennell, is out now. (Up next: Yara and Keri Shahidi!)

13. Jenny Campbell is now chief marketing officer at Kate Spade NY.

14. Andrew Keith is now managing director of Selfridges & Co.

15. Stephanie Casimir is now US brand marketing and communications Manager at Sweaty Betty.

16. Francesco Tribuzio is now account director at Consultancy PR.

17. Jordana Jaffe is now PR consultant at Infinity Creative Agency.

18. Sophie Hutchings is leaving her role as global PR manager at Ralph & Russo.

19. Sarah Gerrish is now influencer and talent relations for Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. Sarah (Bearden) Wagner is now associate manager of social marketing at the company, and Madison Childers is now specialist of PR and Social Marketing.

20. Brittany Banion is now account manager in SHADOW’s Beauty Division and Carolyn Cost is now account executive in SHADOW’s Fashion & Retail Division.

21. The Elite World Group network is expanding into talent, culture and sports representation with the announcement of its newest management company, EWG Management.

Plus!

22. PURPLE PR has opened a PURPLE Miami office. PURPLE Miami is now representing the digital art destination, ARTECHOUSE Miami.

23. Karla Otto is now representing KHAITE.

24. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Boxraw, Hermano Skoumori, Thirteen Lune, Nera Brand, and Seasons.

25. Optimist Consulting is now representing French jewelry maison, Boucheron.

26. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing luxury e-commerce platform Gift Me Chic by Elisabeth Jones-Hennessy.

27. Autumn Communications is now representing Flow Alkaline Spring Water.

28. Consultancy PR is now representing kitchen design firm Reform.

29. AZIONE is now representing Yes Way Rosé. AZIONE is also now representing Tradesy.

30. Beach House PR is now representing natural skincare brand Six Gldn.

31. Magrino is now representing Rancho La Gloria and Texas Ranch Water Blue Agave Hard Seltzer.

32. Premo Consultants is now representing rue21.

