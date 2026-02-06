This week’s top new hires, exits, and agency signs!

Christy Turlington is now global ambassador at Lancôme.

Pieter Mulier is now chief creative officer at Versace.

Carlos Anceschi is now CEO at Pal Zileri.

Paul Helbers has reportedly left his role as designer at Fear of God. (Source: Puck)

Cheryl Han is now chief marketing and digital officer at Saks Global.

Irina Topuria is now president at Petite Plume.

Emilie Leblanc is now global marketing and communications director at Bottega Veneta.

Krista Sosa is now division president of brand portfolio at Caleres Inc. This is a newly created position.

Angelic Vendette is now chief marketing officer at Four Seasons Yachts.

Ellie Zaffrin is now junior account executive at Foundation, Sydney Kull is now assistant account executive at Foundation.

Plus!

House of is now representing Affection BLVD.

PR Consulting is now representing The St. Regis Punta Mita.

Ann Ragan Kearns and Ellen Molina-Mulcahy are now representing Silvr, a new-to-market fashion AI app launching February 23.

KCD NY and LA are now representing McQueen for media relations and VIP Services in the US.

Rachel Harrison Communications is now representing Gansevoort Meatpacking.

Foundation is now representing Lion Pose, Dolce Glow, Sunnee BAEskin and Swan Beauty.

Purple is now representing Sant Ambroeus.

MM Consulting is now representing FORTA Cosmetics.

ICA is now representing minnow

Alison Brod Marketing and Communications is now representing L’Oreal Professional Product Division brands: Biolage, Miza ni and Pureology.

H&S Communications is now representing ENOUGH.

Exelite will take over the management of the Blumarine brand through a licensing agreement covering the production, promotion, and distribution of all product categories.

Caruso has been acquired by MondeVita.

The Daily Front Row is hiring! Come join our sales team! Click HERE for more info!