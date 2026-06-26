Daily Media: DSquared2 Names Their First Global Brand Ambassador Plus New Blood at Tod’s Group, Saint Laurent, and More

See who’s in, who’s out, and who has been making moves in media over the past two weeks. Plus, see who is representing whom at Purple, Savi, DLX, the Lede Company and more!

Hirings, Firings, Departures, and Promotions

Shawna Schmitz is now vice president of communications, marketing and events for the Americas at Tod’s Group.

Anouck Duranteau-Loeper is now deputy CEO of Saint Laurent.

Jennifer Matthews senior vice president of marketing for North America for New Era.

Eloise Hauteur is the now global communications director at Loewe.

Valentina Lucaj is now president of Rag & Bone, taking over from Andrew Rosen.

Keiron Birch is now director of women’s wear design at Primark.

Anouck Duranteau-Loeper is now deputy CEO of Saint Laurent.

Emmanuel Gintzburger, former CEO of Versace, has left the company.

Julien Dossena, former creative director of Rabanne, has left the company. Read the full story here.

Audrey Turner is now branding and PR manager at Ford Models.

James Manso, beauty and fashion market editor at WWD, has left the company.

Laura du Rusquec is now CEO of Khy.

Journalist Peter Hamby has joined Puck full-time as chief national correspondent.

Elizabeth Posada has joined Agentry PR as junior account executive.

Isaac Mizrahi is now creative director at large for Target. Read the full story here.

Hayley Enzor has been promoted from senior account supervisor to associate director at Bollare.

Allison Romagnino has been promoted from relations representative to account coordinator at Bollare.

Katie Schroeder has been promoted from administrative support to relations assistant at Bollare.

Jameelah James and Emily Olrik have joined the Bollare editorial team as senior account managers.

Jess Sibley, CEO of Time, has joined the board of KnitWell Group.

Erin Grant is now head of strategy and growth at LaForce in Los Angeles.

Toby Leston is now associate senior vice president, creative strategy at LaForce in Los Angeles.

Drieke Leenknegt is now chief marketing officer at Balenciaga.

Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo are now co-creative director of Moschino, taking over from Adrian Appiolaza. Read the full story here.

Jennifer Matthews senior vice president of marketing for North America for New Era.

Eloise Hauteur is the now global communications director at Loewe.

Valentina Lucaj is now president of Rag & Bone, taking over from Andrew Rosen.

Keiron Birch is now director of womenswear design at Primark.

Emmanuel Gintzburger, former CEO of Versace, has left the company.

Julien Dossena, former creative director of Rabanne, has left the company.

Brand Ambassadors

Dsquared2 is proud to announce Spanish music sensation Bad Gyal as its new global brand ambassador.

Now Representing

Savi is now representing Rachel Antonoff, Moutoniere, Straker’s, Dante, and BC New York City.

Sandrine Charles is now representing Lotto Sportswear.

PURPLE is thrilled to announce its U.S. representation of Rescue Spa and its proprietary skincare line, DANUCERA. They are also now representing Tory Burch Watches and will be leading US communications and VIP relations for Edie Parker moving forward.

Fisher Public Relations is now representing EpicLight Beauty.

1Milk2Sugars is now representing ChapStick, Onyx Professional, Wet Brush, Goody, Ouidad, Bio Ionic and YENSA.

KMJR.World is now representing Accorda.

Kristen Long Communications is now representing Refilled Korean Haircare.

JBC is now representing SET and Maisonette.

The Consultancy PR is now representing Hoedemaker Pfeiffer.

Magnolia PR is now representing Kelly Hughes Designs.

DLX is now representing Danielle Frankel.

The Lede Company is excited to announce its representation of Tata Harper Skincare.