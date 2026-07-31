Daily Media: Jennifer Hyman’s New Gig, Alexander Ludwig Gets An Ambassador Role

Jennifer Hyman is now CEO at Babylist. She will begin the role in September.

Margaret Mitchell is now EVP of North and Central Europe and global strategy at Kiko Milano.

Matteo Gabba is now Senior Vice President of Hearst Global Solutions (HGS).

Birgit Kretschmer is now CFO at Adidas. Harm Ohlmeyer is stepping down from the CFO role after nearly 30 years with the brand.

Brooke Miller is now Senior VIP Account Executive at Cabine Creative overseeing talent, brands and strategy.

Brand Ambassadors

Alexander Ludwig is now Global Brand Ambassador at Perry Ellis.

Kim You Jung is now Brand Ambassador at CHARLES & KEITH.

Callum Turner is now Global Ambassador for Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Yang Zi is now Global Brand Ambassador at Pomellato.

Plus!

The Lede Company is now representing La Mer.

OC Consulting is now representing Di Volpe fine jewerly for all PR and Wholesale related matters.

Cabine Creative now representing Avianne & Co.

JBC is now representing Olive & June.

MP Connect is now representing Silverist

SUBJECT is now representing Killian + Company for PR Services and CAVR for PR + Influencer Services.

Michele Marie PR is now representing Pacsun.

Send submissions to [email protected]