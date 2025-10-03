This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Kim Bekker is now creative director at Isabel Marant.

2. Matthew Ives is now CEO at Dunhill.

3. Sammi Tapper is now director of US operations and content strategy at Vogue. She was previously assistant to Anna Wintour at the company. Florence O’Connor is now content manager at the company.

4. Solomon Thomson is now managing director at Gay Times.

5. Gabriela Garcia is now strategy editor at People.

6. Rebecca Rhys-Evans is now acting deputy editor at Who What Wear UK.

7. Jocelyn Solis-Moreira is now associate health and fitness editor at Men’s Health.

8. Aswan Magumbe is now assistant editor at Wonderland.

9. Giada Ambrosino is now global marketing director at Valentino Beauty.

10. Megan Tan is now head of marketing and PR at Sisley Paris.

11. Taylor Jacobs is now senior manager of PR and social media at Jonathan Adler.

12. Isabel Khan is now senior account executive at Halpern.

13. Sandra Kahnplay is now marketing coordinator at L’Oreal Paris Professional Products Division.

14. Margo Schneier and Gucci have parted ways.

15. Chelsea Peng and NYLON have parted ways. She was previously managing editor at the company.

16. Madison Feller and Elle have parted ways. She was previously digital deputy editor at the company.

17. Adam Mansuroglu and Penske Media Corporation have parted ways.

Plus!

18. KCD is now representing John Hardy.

19. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Vince.

20. CLD PR is now representing Alf.

21. MM Consulting is now representing Ethique Beauty.

22. The Lede Company is now representing The North Face for United Kingdom press.

23. MA+ Group is now representing Bianca Raggi.

24. MP-IMC is now representing Nocturnal.

25. KMJR.World is now representing Siedres, Sentaler, and Sena.

26. LWP Public Relations is now representing Thomas Pink and Pineider.

27. Behrman Cesa Communications is now representing BonPatch.

28. Janice McCafferty PR is now representing ma:nyo.

29. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Dr. Michael J. Beus, PhD and Laura Ellis.

30. Magnolia PR is now representing Rhyme Kids.

31. Esquire France will be launched by Hearst in 2026.

