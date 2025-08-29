Daily Media: Harper’s Bazaar’s New Hire, Plus! Fresh Faces At Versace, Chanel, Victoria Beckham, And More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Danielle Kwateng is now executive managing editor at Harper’s Bazaar.

2. Sam Escobar is now beauty and wellness editor at The Daily Beast.

3. Evan Rome is now associate vice president at Foundation.

4. Eloise Hautecoeur is now global communications director at Versace.

5. Ibtissame Bellehouane is now head of communications at Kiko Kostadinov.

6. Ashlyn Tardif is now public relations manager, North America at Guerlain.

7. Megan Zabarsky is now public relations specialist at Victoria’s Secret.

8. Sabrina Snyder is now assistant manager, public relations at Glow Recipe.

9. Jessica Dunn is now media assistant at Chanel.

10. Tashi Samuels is now press assistant at Victoria Beckham.

11. Jess Delaney is now director, brand partnerships at Poosh.

12. Olivia Hyde and Factory PR have parted ways.

13. Laura Ewen and Fashion Dive have parted ways. She was previously senior editor at the company.

Plus!

14. Purple PR is now representing Harris Reed.

15. Platform PR is now representing Jonathan Cohen.

16. Foundation is now representing Emi Jay.

17. Break Point is now representing Thierry Lasry.

18. MVPR is now representing Pantheon.

19. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Dolly Beauty.

20. CLD PR is now representing The Good Patch, Rose Inc, and La Marquise.

21. MP-IMC is now representing Dusty Schlabach.

22. BLKpr is now representing Wild Collective.

23. Kaplan Communications is now representing Ataratma London.

24. Informa TechTarget has closed Fashion Dive. The website will cease operations on August 30.

