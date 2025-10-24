This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Grace Wales Bonner is now men’s creative director at Hermès.

2. Kim Jones is now creative director at Areal.

3. Catherine Sherlock is now brand marketing executive, Europe at Anthropologie.

4. Shanna Shipin is now senior commerce director at Allure.

5. Freya Drohan is now acting parties editor at Vogue.

6. Fatima Sall is now vice president of earned media relations at Zeno Group.

7. Gina Maruschak is now vice president, media strategy at MSL.

8. Austen Sherwyn is now senior director in the CPG & Hospitality division at SHADOW. Avery Alsandor is now director in the celebrity and influencer relations division at the company.

9. Carmen Zanetti is now senior communications manager at Deciem.

10. Cooper Young is now senior PR coordinator at Savi.

11. Nicole Chan is now PR and marketing manager at Mikimoto.

12. Sarah Borchardt is now account director at Sunshine Sachs.

13. Ally Huizer is now account executive at Pantheon PR.

14. Sarah Gottschalk is now account manager at The Consultancy PR.

15. Samantha Gonda is now account manager at RED PR.

16. Lauren Gassel is now public relations manager at Savi.

17. Lantram Hoang is now PR coordinator at Sandro.

18. Adrianna Cicinelli is now publicist on the fashion and branding team at align Public Relations.

19. Jack Couser is now PR assistant at Savi.

20. Jessica Kizovski is now director of product development at Coterie.

21. Jackson Martinez is now director, social marketing and content strategy lead at Ralph Lauren.

22. Sophie Russell is now director of marketing at The Shelborne by Proper.

23. Kaitlyn D’Angelo is now marketing manager at Nicole Miller.

24. Chloe Gill is now influencer executive at River Island.

25. Andrew Nguyen and PAPER have parted ways. He was previously fashion editor at the company.

26. Claire Sullivan and WWD have parted ways.

27. Marina Watts and People have parted ways. Laura Gerfain and the company have parted ways.

28. Jasmine Phillips and Byrdie have parted ways.

29. Ruby McCauliffe Ford-Dunker and InStyle have parted ways.

30. Erica Rana and Wonderland have parted ways.

31. Vincent Perella and IndieWire have parted ways.

32. Victor Leonard and Purple PR have parted ways. Sidney Szerlip has also parted ways with the company.

33. Klea Paul and Bergdorf Goodman have parted ways.

34. Mariele Berkowitz and ACL & Co. have parted ways.

Plus!

35. Avant Collective is now representing Monica Vinader.

36. CLD PR is now representing Meller.

37. Autumn Communications is now representing Ring Concierge and Nick Stenson Beauty.

38. The Lions is now representing Felice Noordhoff, Soo Joo Park, and Paola Manes.

39. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Saisei and Represent Clo.

40. Savi is now representing Miss Sohee.

41. JV Publicity is now representing 7879.

42. JBC is now representing Counter.

43. Megan O’Neill has launched footwear brand NAYLA. Her label specializes in colorful women’s shoes crafted with sustainable materials and production practices.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.