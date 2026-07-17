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Daily Media: GQ’s New Global Fashion Director, Kate Spade’s New CMO, New Faces at BPCM and Karla Otto

The Top New Hires, Exits, and Agency Signs

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Olivier Rousteing, Iman and Brandon Tan

Brandon Tan is now Global Fashion Director at GQ.

Olivier Rouesting is now Creative Director at Rabanne.

Romain Spitzer is now CEO at Bottega Veneta.

Allison Badea is now Chief Marketing Officer at Kate Spade New York.

Alessio Vannetti is now CEO at La Perla Atelier.

Mariel O’Brien is now President and General Manager at Loeffler Randall.

Philippe Blondiaux, Chanel’s CFO, will be retiring at the end of the year.

Christian Langbein is now Executive Vice President at BPCM.

Jenn Brady is now Senior Vice President, Lifestyle, at Karla Otto New York..

Alex Choueiri is now CEO at Bluemercury.

Roxanne Behr is now creative director, photography at New York Magazine. She was formerly GQ’s Global Creative Director.

Tancredi Vitale is now VP Gucci Racing at Gucci Racing, effective September 1.

Sofia Sadim has been promoted from Jr. Account Executive to Account Executive at Agentry PR.

Plus!

Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Colleen Rothschild Beauty

Purple PR is now representing Alex Moss.

MM Consulting, led by Maria Malonoski, is now representing Lenox & Sixteenth.

SUBJECT is now Killian + Company for PR Services and CAVR PR + Influencer Services.

Email us at [email protected]

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

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