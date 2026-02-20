Adam Baidawi is now global editorial director at GQ. He replaces Will Welch.

Brendon Babenzien, men’s designer at J.Crew is leaving the company to focus on his own brand, Noah.

Jenny Kim is now chief communications and image officer, Americas at Dior

Liran Pterzil is now CMO at Valentino.

Camila Haldemann is now PR director at Tibi Beauty.

Isla Johnson is now brand ambassador at LOEWE.

Antonela Roccuzzo is now global brand ambassador at Anastasia Beverly Hills.

LISA is now global ambassador at SHISEIDO.

Karol G is now global brand ambassador at Reebok Classics.

Dua Lipa is now global brand ambassador at Bvlgari.

Arianna Quinn is now celebrity relations assistant at Louis Vuitton.

Ludovica Cortesi, global head of press, PR and events at Diesel has left the company.

Jennifer Zheng is now director, consumer engagement at Farmacy Beauty.

Bridget Emerson, public relations coordinator at Roger Vivier, has left the company.

Cardi B has introduced Grow-Good Beauty, a new haircare brand.

The Larson Project is now representing Partlow.

Jung Kook is now global brand ambassador at Hublot.

H&S Communication is now representing ENOUGH.

Derris is now representing Hill House Home, Knix, Oner Active, Sakara Life, Vêtir and Avara.

SHADOW is now representing Aspen Vodka, Flecha Azul Tequila and amika.

Gallery PR is now representing Shoe Palace.

AARROW PR is now representing Retrouvé

Fisher PR is now representing Jin Soon.

CLD PR is now representing COLAB, Kaja Beauty, I Dew Care, Nooni, I’m MEMEM, and Stoker Plastic Surgery.

MP Connect is now representing Dolan.

KLC is now representing Floofah.

Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Capsum beauty manufacturers.

Magnolia PR is now representing Stelle Kids.

BPCM is now representing Hinkcley Yachts.

