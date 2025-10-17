This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Giuseppe Marsocci is now CEO at Giorgio Armani Group.

2. Jed Berger is now CEO and President at Kenneth Cole Productions, bringing a visionary and modern approach to brand and business leadership. Emily Cole is now executive vice president and chief product officer at Kenneth Cole Productions, in addition to her original role as creative director at the company. Lauren Montemaro Kahn is now senior vice president, chief commercial officer at the company. Phillips McCarty is now president of The Mental Health Coalition and a member of the Kenneth Cole Advisory Board at the company.

3. Matt Allyn is now executive digital director at Inc. Magazine.

4. Astead W. Herndon is now host and editorial director at Vox.

5. Marie Valot is now PR and communications executive director at Ganni.

6. Theo Luterman is now senior account executive at The Lede Company.

7. Olivia Hyde is now account director at The Consultancy PR.

8. Allison Wachtfogel is now account supervisor at Edelman.

9. Mariele Berkowitz is now account supervisor at Small Girls PR.

10. Kara Rosante is now account manager in the beauty division at SHADOW.

11. Ray Collins is now e-commerce associate at Wolford.

12. Véronique Nichanian and Hermès have parted ways. She was previously men’s artistic director at the company.

13. Ariana Marsh and Harper’s Bazaar have parted ways.

14. Charlie Carballo and WWD have parted ways.

15. Jessica Wang and Entertainment Weekly have parted ways.

16. Hana Hong and Real Simple have parted ways.

17. Shauna Beni-Haynes and Byrdie have parted ways.

18. Ally Hirschlag and People Inc. have parted ways.

Plus!

19. House Of is now representing Susanna Chow.

20. Christine Caravana is now representing Pharaoun.

21. Purple PR’s London division is now representing Mackintosh.

22. The Consultancy PR is now representing Ernesta, Sunbrella, Big Sky Resort, and M by the Alinea Group at Big Sky Resort.

23. The Sekkas Group is now representing Filson 1897.

24. Blue Jeans Public Relations is now representing Splits59.

25. IFP Communications is now representing Superspace and PB5star.

26. Michele Marie PR is now representing NORMELI.

27. MP-IMC is now representing No Nonsense.

28. CLD PR is now representing Rish.

29. CO is now representing PURCELL.

30. Rossman Media is now representing Rebecca Ray Designs.

31. Alexander Larsen has launched floral design platform Alex And Florals.

32. Travis Cronin has launched Travis Cronin on Substack. His newsletter covers personal experiences in the fashion and media worlds.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.