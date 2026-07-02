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Daily Media: Does T Have A New EIC?, Promotions at Tommy Hilfiger, A Major Exit at Purple, Florence Pugh’s New Gig, and More

Makin' Media Moves!

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Florence Pugh

See who’s in, who’s out, and who has been making moves in media this week! 

Yasmine Samatali is now Director, PR, Entertainment & Influencer Marketing at Tommy Hilfiger.  Nicole Guzman is now Manager of PR & Comms at the brand.

Joceyln Mak Cash, Senior Vice President at Purple, is leaving the company.

Jody Quon is rumored to be the new EIC at T Magazine. She is currently Creative Director at New York magazine. (Source: Puck’s Line Sheet)

Paula Galperin is now CEO at Frankies Bikinis.

Charlie Cole is now CEO at Lands’ End.

Sarah Hogan is now Vice President, Creator Marketing at Edelman.

Cara Diaz is now VP, Marketing and Communications at Tom Ford Fashion.

Daryl Lee, Global Chairman at McCann, is leaving the company.

Joe Yang is now president at Agentry PR. Henry Kessler has been promoted from vice president to senior vice president at the company.

Sam Gauchier, formerly Vice President of Michele Marie PR, is now consulting independently across fashion, lifestyle, wellness, hospitality, and emerging brands. She is also building The Venue List, a curated platform for publicists, brands, founders, event producers, editors, and creative teams looking for the right spaces for press events, dinners, launches, previews, shoots, and brand moments.

Katie Ralston has been promoted to Account Executive at the consultancy pr.

Agostino Guerra, VP, PR Director, at Christie’s is leaving the company.

Nate Borgelt is now Head of Watches at JOOPITER.

Ravi Thanawala is now CFO at American Eagle Outfitters.

Jo Allen is now Account Manager for PR & Events for Beachhouse PR.

Brand Ambassadors and Campaign Faces

Florence Pugh is the face of the upcoming Max Mara fragrance.

Florence Pugh

Plus!

SUBJECT is now representing Killian + Company for PR services and CAVR for PR and Influencer services.

Brandsway is now representing Eileen’s Special Cheesecake.

Battalion is now representing Sophie Bille Brahe, for Media Relations and Brand Strategy.

CGC is now representing Biologique Recherche.

MM Consulting, led by Maria Malonoski, is now representing Lenox & Sixteenth

Send submissions to [email protected]

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

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