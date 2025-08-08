Media

Daily Media: Dior And Versace’s New Hires, Fresh Faces At Rolling Stone And Grazia UK, And More!

by Aaron Royce
Dior Men Spring 2026 (Courtesy of Dior)

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. John Antonini is now chief commercial officer at Dior.

2. Shirley Halperin and Sean Woods are now co-editors in chief at Rolling Stone. Maer Roshan Becomes is now sole editor in chief at The Hollywood Reporter.

3. Julia Demer is now style editor at Homes & Gardens.

4. Anne Lora Scagliusi is now fashion commerce writer at Grazia UK.

5. Jodie Chan is now vice president of marketing and communications, North America at Versace.

6. Andrea Attkiss is now senior director of PR & communications at Akris.

7. Brenna Nimkoff is now director at Derris.

8. Peta Clayton is now account supervisor, fashion at BPCM.

9. Taylor Havard is now associate account supervisor at Bollare.

10. Jeremie Lecocq is now junior account manager at Lucien Pagés Communications.

11. Volkan Yilmaz is now director of craftsmanship at Stow London.

12. Hannah Zipf and Factory PR have parted ways.

13. Rachel Marlowe and TheWrap have parted ways. She was previously style newsletter editor at the company.

Plus!

14. Purple PR is now representing Bal Harbour Shops and StockX.

15. CLD PR is now representing Girotti, Puneet Gupta, Dean Davidson, Pink Palm Puff, and BLVCK PARIS.

16. Agentry PR is now representing Esthera.

17. Cancel Communications is now representing Haley Kalil.

18. Factory PR is now representing Blundstone.

19. JBC is now representing White + Warren.

20. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Double Black.

21. The Brand Guild is now representing Jonathan Adler, Saatva, and OpenTable.

22. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing BuDhaGirl.

23. AARROW PR is now representing KLEOS+KLEA.

24. Project MM is now representing Strange Invisible Perfumes.

25. Studio Beauty has acquired wellness firm Powers PR.

26. Martha Stewart is launching clinical skincare brand Elm Biosciences with Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali. The brand’s first products will be released on September 17.

27. Max McCormack has launched communications agency Max McCormack Marketing & Communications. His clients include ABC Carpet & Home.

28. Hannah Coates has launched the “Can of Words” newsletter on Substack. Her newsletter will cover beauty, wellness, and interiors.

