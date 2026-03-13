Daily Media: Designer Exits at ETRO and Nina Ricci, A Promotion at LAGOS, A New Gig for Gisele Bündchen, and more!

Marco De Vincenzo, creative director at ETRO, is leaving the brand after almost four years at the helm.

Harris Reed, creative director at Nina Ricci, is leaving the brand after three-and-a-half-years.

Lauren Maxwell has been promoted to director, public relations and celebrity at LAGOS.

Andy Holmes is now senior vice president, CFO and Operations at Jimmy Choo.

Siddhartha Shukla, deputy chief executive officer at Lanvin, is stepping down at Lanvin Group.

Béatrice Goasglas is now CEO at Tag Heuer.

Mandy West is now CEO at St. John Knits.

Philippe Farnier is now Deputy CEO at Parfums Christian Dior, LVMH Beauty.

Corinna Purtill, formerly partner, has been promoted to managing partner at Moxie. Other notable changes there include Maggie Squires and Rebecca Weiser, formerly senior vice Presidents, have been promoted to partner, Kate Connor joins as chief operating officer.

Wally Montes de Oca has left his role as senior account manager at Purple and is now director at Foundation, working with the team out of their Los Angeles office. He’ll be working on YSL Beauty, Smashbox, and Emi Jay.

Phil Russo is now Senior Vice President of Design & Innovation at Rothy, coming from senior design leadership roles at Converse and Vans. Salym North joins Rothy’s as Vice President of Product Development & Production, after leadership roles at Adidas, On and VF Corp.

Brand Ambassador Updates

Gisele Bündchen is now Global Ambassador at Garnier.

Vanessa Kirby is now Global Brand Ambassador at Lancôme.

Jake Gyllenhaal is now Global Brand Ambassador at BVLGARI.

YSL Beauty unveils their new cast of US Local Ambassadors: Lila Moss, Amelia Gray, And Laura Harrier.

Olivia Dean is now Global Brand partner at Hourglass.

Bella Hadid is now Global Beauty Ambassador at Prada.

Plus!

BOLD PR is now representing IOPE

PURPLE is now representing Casablanca to manage its US and UK Communications and VIP Strategy. The agency has also signed Crazy Mountain and ALTAGAMMA.

MM Consulting is now representing MSK Labs.

Savi is now representing Giberto Venezia.

AARROW PR is now representing Small Wonder.

Conti Communications is now representing Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella in the USA.

Tractenberg is now representing ANNEMARIE BÖRLIND.

Mint & Honey, Co. is now repping Dr. Fawad Mian and Blush.

Moda Rebel PR is now representing SSBD.

The Larson Project is now representing Sapir Bachar.

Behrman Cesa Communications is now representing KNESKO Skin.

SHADOW is now representing Exuviance.

Untitled Secret has signed Stephen Harrison.