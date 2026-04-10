Daily Media: Clarifying Stefano Gabbana’s Future at D&G, Big Changes at Victoria Beckham and Altuzarra, and More!

Stefano Gabbana has stepped down from management roles in the Dolce & Gabbana group. He has not ceased his creative activities.

Ralph Toledano is stepping down as chairman of Victoria Beckham Ltd.

Marta Lastra is now Chief Executive Officer at Altuzarra.

Noelle Cantarano is now CMO at AX Beauty.

Nathalie Verdeille has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Artistic Director at Tiffany and Co.

Bastien Daguzan, Fear of God CEO, is leaving the company.

John Lacy. Burton CEO, is leaving the company. Donna Carpenter will become Interim CEO.

Renaud de Lesquen is now President of Fashion and Fragrance at Rabanne.

Karyn Towey is now Director, Fashion & Retail at SHADOW.

Alyssa Handschuh is now Managing Director at The Consultancy PR.

Mallory Brendel is now PR Manager at DVF.

Sydney Peters has been promoted to Senior Account Director at Fisher Public Relations.

Ambassadors

Jennie is now Global Ambassador at Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Meta.

Tom Holland is now Global Partner at Vuori.

Plus!

TMRW PR is now representing EMPATH.

Conti Communications is now representing Harper Collective in the U.S.

The Consultancy PR is now representing Curioso and ZETR.

JBC is now representing Reale Actives

LP Communications Consultancy is now representing LYMA for brand partnerships in the US and Natalie DeBanco, Founder of Bronx Banco for PR.

Linlee Allen PR & Consulting is now representing Elle & Riley and Flannel.

Foundation is now representing Aprés Nail and Paula’s Choice.

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