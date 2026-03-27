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Chic ReportNews

Daily Media: Christopher Kane Returns, Rickie De Sole Joins Air Mail, A New Face at W China

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Christopher Kane (Getty)

New Hires and Exits

Christopher Kane is now Creative Director at Mulberry.

Matthew M. Williams is now Creative Director at Oakley.

Tiffany Gody is now consulting Editor at Large at W China.

Nicolas Di Felice is stepping down as artistic director at Courrèges.

Willy Chavarria has created a capsule collection with Zara.

Nick Picchione is now President at Robert Talbott.

Amanda Bromfield is now Account Director for the beauty and wellness team at CLD PR.

Nathalie De Gouveia as President at  BELLAMI.

Martin Hoffmann is stepping down as CEO at On.

Anna Teal is stepping down as CEO at Grown Alchemist. She is launching a wellness brand, Afima.

Rubi Talavera and Lucy Seitz are now Stylist Ambassadors at Matrix.

Xin Liu is now Global Brand Ambassador at Kent & Curwen.

PLUS!

Nike Communications is now representing Tommy Bahama.

Karla Otto is now representing AFLALO.

The Lead PR is now representing Quince for menswear.

ICA Is now representing AYA MUSE.

Michele Marie PR  is now representing The Ivy,  Dippin Daisys, and beek.

Rubi Talavera and Lucy Seitz are

 

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

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