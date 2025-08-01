Daily Media: CEO Shifts, Tory Burch and Dior’s New Names, V’s Big Exit, And More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Jeremy Tahari is now CEO and creative director at Elie Tahari.

2. Shailesh Jejurikar is now CEO at Procter & Gamble.

3. Rachel Goldflam is now chief marketing officer at Sneex.

4. Tayler Bradford is now director of social media strategy and analytics at Tory Burch.

5. Amanda Reuben is now associate vice president, fashion at Jennifer Bett Communications

6. Charlie Roina is now vice president, strategic communications—talent at FULL PICTURE.

7. Luis Braga is now senior brand manager at Sovereign Brands.

8. Gianna Verde is now public relations and events coordinator at Parfums Christian Dior.

9. Sarah Lundgren is now public relations manager at Citizens of Humanity Group.

10. Kaitlin Greif is now senior recruiter at People Inc.

11. Liv Vitale and V have parted ways. She was previously fashion market editor at the company.

Plus!

12. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Rebecca Taylor.

13. Michele Marie PR is now representing Ramy Brook and Goldpoint.

14. Lede Company is now representing m.ph by Mary Phillips.

15. Forte Public Relations is now representing Ora Mer and LINK Management.

16. Battalion is now representing VRAM.

17. Gia Kuan Consulting is now representing Sanderlak.

18. LWP Public Relations is now representing kWIT Jewelry.

19. Steve Toal is now representing THE NAT.

20. LINK Management is now representing Elan Bibas, Jalen Brown, Danielle Walter, Chloe Holladay, Katy Johnson, Morgan Peterson, Madison Svetz, and Julia Fittro.

21. Kendrick Lamar’s company pgLang has launched creative agency Project 3. The agency will specialize in content creation, creative direction, and events.

22. Makeup artist Mary Phillips has launched beauty brand m.ph.

23. Nawel Abdellah has launched fashion and communications agency Nawel Consulting.

24. Coveteur has launched its Close Friends newsletter on Substack. The newsletter will cover the publication’s behind-the-scenes culture, anonymous and established media industry interviews, and more.

25. Dotdash Meredith has been renamed People Inc. The company’s media roster includes People, InStyle, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Allrecipes, Better Homes & Gardens, Verywell, Entertainment Weekly, and Southern Living.

