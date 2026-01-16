This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

Jennifer Connelly stars in the new Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer campaign.

Andrea Rigogliosi is now CEO of Diesel, part of the OTB Group.

Antoine Pin, CEO at TAG Heuer, has left the company.

Omar Apoollo is now ambassador for watches, eyewear and fragrance at Coach.

Jason S. Schupbach is now president at FIT. Dr. Joyce Brown is retiring.

Gaelle Collet is joining Alaia as CMO.

Shauna Solum is now executive vice president at LaForce

Mark Holgate, fashion news director at Vogue, has left the publication.

Michele Cohen is now president at Gabriela Hearst.

Matteo Mascazzini is now CEO at Armani Group.

William Cha is the new global brand ambassador for ZEGNA.

Jay Robinson is now CEO at Renfro Brands.

Pamela Kaufman is now chief entertainment officer at Gap Inc.

Lydia King is now managing director, retail at Liberty.

Ericka Samuel has joined Foundation as Associate Vice President.

Russ Patrick is now GMM of Home at Bloomingdale’s.

Kara Trent is now CMO at Under Armour.

Plus!

Jennifer Bett Communications (JBC) is now representing Megababe.

Brandsway Creative is now representing TMPL Clubs & Baths.

BOLD PR is now representing LolaVie

Kucerak and Co. is now representing Florence Comite MD.

SHADOW is now representing haircare brand, amika.

Behrman Cesa Communications is now representing Epionce.

REP Agency is now representing RVNG.

Agentry PR is now representing Wolverine.

MVPR is now representing Alemais.

CGC is now representing Oribe Hair Care.

Foundation is now representing YSL Beauty.

Align PR is the Agency of Record for Kahh Spence and his luxury fragrance and personal care brand Samir Grey.

Moxie Communications Group is now representing BabyBjörn.

No. 29is now representing Swedish Stockings: the world’s first sustainable hosiery brand.

Please email us at [email protected] if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.