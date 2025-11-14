This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Antonin Tron is now creative director at Balmain.

2. Ras Bartram is now editor-at-large at CR Fashion Book.

3. Marcelo Gutierrez is now global beauty editor at-large at i-D.

4. José Criales-Unzueta is now style correspondent at Vanity Fair. Marisa Meltzer is now senior staff writer at the company. Ta-Nehesi Coates is now senior staff writer at the company. Clara Molot is now staff writer at the company. Adrienne Green is now executive editor at the company. Derek C. Blasberg is now special correspondent at the company. Lachlan Cartwright is now contributing editor at the company. Willem Marx is now contributing editor at the company. Ethan James Green is now contributing photographer at the company. Taryn Simon is now contributing photographer at the company.

5. Jack Sunnucks is now executive editor at Dazed UK.

6. Lauren O’Callaghan is now senior editorial operations manager at British Vogue.

7. Ruth Sleighthome is now style director at World of Interiors.

8. Alyssa Gautieri is now senior gifts editor at Good Housekeeping.

9. Josie Chapman is now global PR manager at Lyst.

10. Michael Macko is now PR and communications manager at Balenciaga.

11. Lily Blake is now PR and advocacy manager at Puig.

12. Ellie Orton is now PR & communications coordinator at Too Faced.

13. Latesha Kelly is now fashion assistant at Aisle 8.

14. Olivia Deith is now affiliate and influencer marketing manager at MR PORTER.

15. Owen Meyer is now brand advocacy manager at Zappos.

16. Lily Sullivan is now head of brand partnerships at Camron.

17. Gem Anderson is now director of talent and influence at Premier.

Plus!

18. Krupp Group is now representing Lia Cohen.

19. Monday is now representing Pablo Costanzo.

20. CLD PR is now representing Talons and Biokidé.

21. Agentry PR is now representing Veejay Floresca.

22. Kristen Long Communicatons is now representing Centellian24.

23. 1Milk2Sugars is now representing Tursian.

24. KMJR.World is now representing TEAM WANG.

25. Brandnation is now representing One Tribe.

26. Twenty Two Communications is now representing Bare Biology.

27. Nikita Grewal is now representing Acre & Row.

28. 5th House is now representing Cara Soir.

29. Collective Agency LA is now representing Irina Stamate.

30. Harriet Kennett is now representing Elle Sera.

31. Black PR is now representing Après Youth.

32. On The Ground is now representing Lyle & Scott.

