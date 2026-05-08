Daily Media: Alysa Liu Gets A Fashion Gig, Brice Groulier at Études Studi, Promotions at SHADOW, and More!

Brice Groulier is now CEO at Études Studi.

Alessio Lillocci is now Creative Director at Canali.

Michael Francis is now chief customer officer at Old Navy and head of marketing shared services at Gap Inc.

Gena Fox is now senior vice president, design at Target.

Ludivine Poiblanc is now Artistic Director of A.P.C. Her first collection will be unveiled in a few weeks.

Kevin Ramstack is now Vice President of Stores at Psycho Bunny.

Hailey Kodora is now PR & Events Manager for Outcast Clothing.

Cameron Flaherty is now Head of Design, North America at Camron Global.

Nora Hogerty is now Senior Manager at Agency.

SHADOW PR has some notable promotions and a new hire-

Edie Lotus has been promoted to Sr. Director in the Celeb & Influencer division

Atiana Smith has been promoted to Manager in the Celeb & Influencer division

Kaila Kane has been promoted to Director in the Beauty division

Rachel Snyder has been promoted to Account Executive in the Beauty division

Mia Fishman has been promoted to Account Executive in the Fashion & Retail division

Lindsey Maguire has been promoted to Senior Account Executive in the Hospitality division

Sammy Stilp has been promoted to Jr. Account Executive in the Luxury & Spirits division

Taylor Carn is now account Coordinator on the Luxury & Spirits Team. at SHADOW.

Ambassadors

Alysa Liu is now House Ambassador at Louis Vuitton.

Plus!

Karla Otto New York is now representing Thélios for Media Relations, VIP & Influencer Services in the US.

Walker Drawas is now representing Jamie Makeup.