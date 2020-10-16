Daily Media: Allure’s New Beauty Podcast, Moves At L’Oréal, Valentino, Macy’s, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Curbed has relaunched as part of nymag.com

2. Allure has launched a new podcast called Allure: The Science of Beauty. Editor in chief Michelle Lee and executive beauty director Jenny Bailly will co-host the audio project.

3. Nicolas Hieronimus has been named as L’Oréal’s new CEO, effective May 2021.

4. Adrian Mitchell is now CFO at Macy’s.

5. Rosa Santamaria Maurizio has been named chief human resources officer at Maison Valentino, effective 10/19.

6. Urban Outfitters, Inc executives Meg Hayne and Frank Conforti have been appointed co-presidents of the fashion group,

7. Selby Drummond is now chief brand officer at Bumble, while Anu Subramanian is now chief financial officer at the dating, friendship, and networking app.

8. Nathalie Berger Duquene is now SVP, global marketing at Tom Ford Beauty.

9. Ezinne Kwubiri-Okoro is now global chief inclusion, equity & diversity officer at Wunderman Thompson.

10. Leander LeSure is now global chief people officer at StockX.

11. Claire Kaye, formerly COO of Siren Public Relations has launched beauty and lifestyle agency Pure Imagination PR.

12. Danielle Marmel was promoted to associate vice president in SHADOW’s Beauty Division.

13. Linz Shelton is now head of social media for THE YES.

14. Shelby Walsh is now head of PR & advocacy at fine jewelry brand Vashi. She will also oversee PR, VIP, and advocacy/influencer strategy.

15. Jocelyn Medland and Jonathan Stinson have joined Freedom United Social as executive partners.

16. Betty Mui is now senior director of PR at Tractenberg & Co.

17. Kayla Casillas is now public relations manager at Alo Yoga.

Plus!

18. Women Management New York is now representing Samantha Gradoville (previously with IMG.)

19. OJ&B PR and Consulting is now representing singer/songwriter and visual artist Aris Ziagos.

20. Agenty PR is now representing Victor Li.

21. LaForce is now representing Lulus.

22. Paul Rogers Consulting is now representing 11 Honoré and Earth & Star.

23. Autumn Communications now represents Paravel.

24. Whitney Communications is now representing Olga Lorencin Skincare and accessories brand Siembra Heritage.

25. The Lead PR is now representing Meridian Grooming. The Lead PR is also now representing boutique event planning agency JWP.

26. PURPLE PR is now representing Emily Oberg’s Sporty & Rich.

27. BATTALION is now representing fine jewelry brand Mayors.

28. Fournier PR + Consulting is now representing Salwa Petersen Chébé du Tchad.

29. SHAMOON MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS is now representing Miss Jessie’s Natural Hair Product.

