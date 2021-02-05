Daily Media: Alaïa’s New Creative Director, Grazia’s Editorial Team Revealed, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Belgian designer Pieter Mulier is the first ever creative director at Azzedine Alaïa.

2. Zoe Ruffner is now fashion & beauty features director at Grazia USA.

3. Gabrielle Prescod is now market director at Grazia USA.

4. Channing Hargrove is now Culture Editor at Grazia USA.

5. Ksenia Solovieva is now editor in chief of Vogue Russia.

6. Patrick Connors is now senior vice president, global brand partnerships for IMG’s fashion events and properties.

7. Noah Kozlowski is now director, designer relations for IMG’s fashion events and properties.

8. Amber Valletta has signed with The Society Management New York.

9. Milla Jovovich has signed with IMG Models.

10. Patrick Wong is now chief financial officer at Hypebeast.

11. Monique Honaman is now chief human resources officer at International Market Centers.

12. Alix Box is now senior vice president, regional manager for Canada at Nordstrom.

13. Tracee Ellis Ross is now diversity adviser at Ulta Beauty.

14. Draymond Green has been named as the face of Hugo Boss’ NBA capsule.

15. Miles Freeland is now global head of communications at Pangaia.

16. Khalea Underwood is now manager, global editorial at MAC Cosmetics.

17. Alexa Rossi is now senior account director at Creative Media Marketing.

18. Hannah Mason is now senior account executive at The Consultancy PR.

19. Raquel Lopez is now influencer manager at True Religion.

20. Ceci Jaeger is now public relations manager at IHPR.

21. Henry Kessler is now account director at Agentry PR.

22. Cresonia Wong is now senior account executive at Teak Media + Communication.

23. The following moves/hires have been announced at PURPLE. Shiana Madray is now junior account executive, fashion. Rebecca Sikar is now junior account executive, VIP services. Lara Bogossian is now senior account director, lifestyle. Jackie Anyanwu is now account executive, lifestyle. Regina Galluzzo is now account manager, beauty.

24. At SHADOW, Erica Nardella was promoted to account manager in the beauty division. Courtney Bolden has also joined the company as senior manager, influencer marketing and diversity & inclusion. Isabel Dansereau has joined as assistant art director in the creative division. Molly Schuster is now account coordinator in the CPG/hospitality division. Andrea Rios has also joined as influencer coordinator in the influencer division.

25. Alexandra Marín is now manager at SEQUEL (formerly THINK PR.)

26. Lindsey Smolan Public Relations has rebranded to VLIV Communications.

27. Autumn Furr and John Kendzierski have formed Westway Communications, a full service branding and public relations agency.

28. Melissa Nyarko, account executive at Sunshine Sachs, is leaving the company.

Plus!

29. Karla Otto New York is now representing Herve Leger.

30. Karla Otto New York is now representing Mark Cross.

31. Autumn Communications is now representing Cle de Peau.

32. PURPLE is now representing Naturopathica.

33. PURPLE is now representing Dee Ocleppo.

34. YaYa Publicity is now representing ARMOURA Fine Jewelry.

35. Mischief Media Group is now representing Strong Mom Society.

36. VLIV Communications is now representing Codex Beauty Labs.

37. Ellingwood Advisory is now representing Base Blue Cosmetics.

38. AMP3 PR is now representing maternity retailer Ingrid & Isabel,GlassesUSA.com, and Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte.

39. LJPR is now representing KÛR Collection.

40. VPR is now representing SER.O.YA.

41. Bella Public Relations is now representing Sugar Sugar Wax

42. Lindsay Girolam is now representing jewelry brand Tiny Tags.

43. INK & ROSES is now representing i-On® Skincare, certified trichologist Bridgette Hill, and FRANZ Skincare USA.

44. The Lead is now representing soda brand Olipop.

45. Creative Media Marketing is now representing TWIST haircare.

46. H&S PR is now representing Capital Brands, the lead innovator behind NutriBullet and MagicBullet.

47. Irissa Michele PR is representing the ‘Make It BLACK’ campaign by Sharon Chuter and Pull Up For Change.

