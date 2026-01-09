Will Welch, editorial director GQ and Pitchfork, is leaving to pursue a new role with Pharrell Williams.

Francesco Risso has been named creative director at GU.

Amandine Ohayon is now CEO at Givenchy.

Obadia, CEO Sporty & Rich, has left the company.

Charlotte Holman Ros is now president in Americas at Dior.

Nina Baltussen has parted ways with Alexander McQueen and joined Gucci as senior director, public relations.

Matthew Whitehouse, The Face editor-in-chief, is leaving the magazine. Jonny Lu is joining as creative director.

LaKeith Stanfield has been named brand ambassador at Dior.

Alicia Valencia, global president Makeup by Mario, has left the company.

Marisa Pucci is now communications officer Americas at Moncler.

Yuta Jinguji is now global ambassador at Amiri

Kendall Jenner is now global fragrance ambassador at Emporio Armani

Daisy Edgar Jones has been global brand ambassador at Estee Lauder.

Nadia Kinki is now global marketing director at Puma.

Marcel Hartlein is now executive CEO at Aura Blockchain Consortium

McKay Norton has parted ways with Align PR.

Madeleine Olson has left ACB Creative.

Kate Charles is now managing director at (RED).

Kyle Hjelmeseth’s G&B Digital Management has signed lifestyle creators Eva Amurri, Kellie Brown, Eric Goldie, and Mark O’Brien for representation.

Plus!

Kate Little has launched Kate White Little Communications.

Purple PR is now representing Mackage, Alessi, and Campillo.

JBC is now representing True Botanicals

CGC is now representing Cair.

Spencer Lauren is now representing Von Dutch.

The Larson Project is now representing Bernadette.

Krupp Group is now representing Brent Neale.

Kucerak + Company is now representing Brittany Cobb, Freestyle.

Modeworld is now representing Awe Inspired.

Alison Brod is now representing Skimbetter Science.

CLD PR is now representing Possmei.

Michele Marie PR is now representing &Honey, Organic Traditions, 4CCCCEES, Interparfums, FanFix, Clear Dea, Tea Collective, Clean Cult, Outdoor Voices, JUNGSAMMOOL, Daniel’s Truth, Mint Velvet, and Particle for Men.

LION VIP Communications is now representing Inde Wild, JVN Hair and So Good So You.

Agentry PR is now representing Poppy and Peonies.

ICA is now representing Alison Lou.

REP Agency is now representing GIADA.

A.EMERY is now represented by VAN ETTEN to oversee communications in the US across editorial, VIP, community and events.

