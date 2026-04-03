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Media

Daily Media: A New President and COO at Olivela, Changes at Carven and Courrèges, A Gucci Exit?, and MORE!

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Alexis Chernoff/Amanda Willinger (Courtesy)

Amanda Willinger is now President and COO at Olivela.

Alexis Chernoff is now Head of Brand PR for The Lifestyle Group, Hyatt.

Julian Niznik is now Vice President, Managing Director,  IMG Models APAC.

Thais Roda, is now CEO at Baccarat North America.

Mark Thomas, Design Director at Carven, is leaving the company.

Drew Henry is now Creative Director at Courrèges.

Stefano Cantino, CEO at Gucci, is rumored to be leaving his role.

Rebecca Contos is now Associate Director, Public Relations, at Bose.

Salvatore Ferragamo Jr. is now on the Advisory Board at House of Vanderbilt, the first official family office of the Vanderbilt family, founded by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin.

Svetlana Dourassoff, former Head of Advanced Concepts at PANGAIA, is now Head of Partnerships at EVERBLOOM.

Amanda Weiss, Account Executive Beauty at Alison Brod, has left the company.

Ambassadors

Pierre Gasly is now an ambassador at Lacoste.

Pierre Gasly

Plus!

Taylor Burke Communications is now representing Caruso.

Agentry PR is representing Charles and Keith.

Conti Communications is now representing Swatch in the US.

 MM Consulting, led by Maria Malonoski, is now representing Ellis Brooklyn.

LION VIP Communications is representing Naked Sundays for US Communications.

CGC is now agency of record to handle all press communications in the US for Glossier.

Mega Mega Projects is now representing Kinn Studio.

PURPLE is now managing US Communications and VIP Strategy for SHINOLA. PURPLE is now also representing Montauk Yacht Club and GLOBE-TROTTER.

 

 

Eddie Roche is the Chief Content Officer of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood @eddie2275 on Instagram

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