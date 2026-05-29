Daily Media: A New Face at DVF, Chloé Names New CMO, Tod’s CEO Exits, Plus! What Brand Changed Their Name?

Henry Zankov is now Artistic Director at Diane von Furstenberg.

Marco De Vincenzo is now Head of Leather Goods design at Givenchy.

John Galantic, CEO at Tod’s, has left the company.

Valérie Leberichel is now CMO at Chloé.

Alejandra Rositto, currently CEO Americas, is now Gobal Chief Commercial Officer at Bottega Veneta.

Barbara Werschine is now CEO at Lanvin.

Colin Fleming is now CMO at OpenAI.

Kristina Maniaci has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales at LaPointe.

Alessandra Turra is now Global Head of PR at LePub.

Stephanie Unwin has been promoted to CEO at Veronica Beard.

Shawna Schmitz, Senior Director, PR/Communications & Influencer Marketing, at Tommy Hilfiger has left the company.

Faith Xue has been promoted to EVP, Brand at Gallery Media Group, expanding her remit across the company’s portfolio — including Coveteur, PureWow, and @Cocktails, while continuing to serve as Editor-in-Chief of Coveteur.

Valeria Mazzucchelli, PR Manager at Sergio Rossi, has left the company.

Dani Hoppenheim, Senior Account Executive, at Purple has left the company.

Jackie Shamie is now PR Assistant Manager at Glow Recipe.

Mikahila Bloomfield is now social media director, international at WWD.

Plus!

Bronx and Banco has rebranded to Bronx Banco.

Factory PR is now representing Metro Vein Centers, Balloon Museum, and Fieldbar.

Purple is now representing MALO for US Communications and VIP Strategy.

The Consultancy PR is now representing Simon Pearce.

Foundation is now representing PATTERN Beauty.

TMpr is now representing PATTARAPHAN, a Bangkok-based, genderless fine jewelry brand.

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