Daily Media: A New CEO at Casablanca Paris, Jodie Chan Joins Bottega Veneta, A New Face at Karla Otto, and More!

Didier Nguyen is now CEO at Casablanca Paris.

Jodie Chan is now lead US Communications and Marketing at Bottega Veneta.

Carla Tomillo is now Senior Director, Fashion Comms at Karla Otto New York.

Mallory Kantowski as Senior Digital Director and Talya Spiwak as Chief of Staff at ICA.

Edward Campbell is now President at General Idea. He will be launching their UK division.

Veronique Gabai-Pinsky is now the first chief brand and product officer at Bath & Body Works.

Kimberly Wallengren is now CMO at J.Jill.

Brice Groulier is now CEO at Etudes Studio.

Tammy Redpath is now chief marketing officer and Jocelyn Miller chief people officer at Evereve. Redpath succeeds Tom Nowak as CMO, and the role of chief people officer is new.

Edward Campbell is now President at the Creative Agency.

Caroline Schultz is now account coordinator at Courtney Daniels Consulting as Account Coordinator.

Cass DelValle is now senior manager of VIP at David Yurman.

Crystal Tang is now PR Manager, Prada Uomo and Church’s.

Marc Chaya, president and chief executive officer of Maison Francis Kurkdjian, is leaving the niche fragrance brand that he cofounded and built into a powerhouse.

Stacey Chia has left her role as Head of US PR & Partnerships at Vestiaire Collective. She will be joining No.29 Communications.

Plus!

KCD is now representing 7 For All Mankind for media relations.

Carfrae Consulting is now representing ROAR AFRICA, the world’s leading ultra-luxe African experience company. Their roster includes The Manner, Soho, The Colony Palm Beach, The Hedges Inn, East Hampton, and RH Guesthouse.

La Moda PR is now representing Floraïku Paris.

KMJR.World is now representing La Porte.

PURPLE is now representing Hårklinikken in the US.

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