Daily Media: A New CEO at Alexander McQueen, Olivier Rousteing Rumors Heat Up, Off Campus Star Lands Brand Ambassador Role

Gianfranco D’Attis is now CEO at Alexander McQueen.

Jen Rubinetti is now heading the women’s division at NY Model Management.

Olivier Rousteing is rumored to be the next creative director at Rabanne.

Moira Curran is now Head of Brand at IPSY.

Todd Snyder has designed a collection of homeware pieces for CB2.

Michael Fisher is now Editorial Director at MR Magazine. Longtime MR Magazine EIC, Karen Alberg, will be cutting back her role, but will remain with the company.

William Smolen is now CEO at Caliray.

John Heffner is retiring as CEO of Summer Fridays.

Alyssa Bleakley is now working independently as a Public Relations and Brand Strategy Consultant. She is formerly the Head of PR and Marketing at Paul Smith.

Rebecca Howat is now Managing Director at Charles Tyrwhitt.

Delaney Driscoll is now Account Coordinator on the Beauty Team at Shadow.

Amanda Reuben, Associate Vice President, Fashion at Jennifer Bett Communications, has left the company.

Brand Ambassador Roles

Belmont Cameli (Off Campus) is now Global Brand Ambassador for Reebok.

Plus!

The Lede Company is now representing Makeup by Mario.

JGroup is now representing The Hair Generation.

HOUSE OF PR is now representing ŌKAN STUDIO, CLARIS VIROT,and PAST MIDNIGHT EYEWEAR

Foundation is now representing Grown Alchemist.

CLD PR is now representing INERTIA.

DLX Paris is now representing Perroquet for its Press Relations, Influencer Relations, and Event strategy on a global scale.

The Consultancy PR is now representing Tulipina.

Gia Kuan now representing CEECEE.

Submit your new role at [email protected]