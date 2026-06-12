Daily Media: A Huge New Hire at Chanel, Carven’s New Creative Director, Moves at Ford Models, ebay, Printemps, and more!

Marie-Laure Cérède is now Director of Jewelry Creation Studio at Chanel. She will join the House in October 2026.

Kai Nesselrath is now Creative Director at Carven.

Anouck Duranteau-Loeper, is now Deputy CEO at Saint Laurent.

Remy Baume is now CEO at Printemps.

Harrison Kallner is now US PR Specialist at eBay.

Katie Lopes is now CEO at Stripe & Stare. She is also a co-founder of the company. Blair Dawson will be spearheading the office.

Audrey Turner is now Branding and PR Manager at Ford Models.

Kristine Westeby is now CMO at Vineyard Vines.

Jillian Heft is now Director, Beauty at Alison Brod Marketing + Communications.

Durana Elmi is now Chief Creative Officer and Chief Experiential Officer at Cymbiotika.

Brand Ambassador Roles

Madonna is now Global Brand Ambassador at KIKO Milano.

Kendall Jenner is now the first-ever Global Ambassador for Korean skincare brand, Anua.

Chappell Roan is now Viva Glam Ambassador at MAC Cosmetics.

Plus!

JBC has expanded its West Coast footprint with the opening of a San Francisco office.

Conti Communications is now representing Dagmar in the US, UK, and France.

Behrman Cesa Communications is now representing Pour Tous and Peep Club.

Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing ELASTIC.

Michele Marie PR is now representing Frontgate, Golden Child Skin, and The Good Store.

Eleven Consultancy is now representing KJH.Brand and Katie Janes Hughes.

MM Consulting, led by Maria Malonoski, is now representing Lenox & Sixteenth.

Sandrine Charles is now representing Lotto Sportwear.

VLIV Communications is now representing ACTIIV and Zenagen.