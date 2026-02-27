Dan Sablon is now creative director at Zadig&Voltaire. (Read more on his new role HERE.)

Tyler Reddien is now chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Capri Holdings.

Marco Pozzo is now chief executive officer and chairman of the management board of Wolford AG.

Frank B is now global artistic director at Milk Makeup.

David N. Brown is now VP of Stores at Bealls.

Cliff Sifford is interim at Shoe Carnival. Mark Worden has left the company.

Théodore Pellerin is now brand ambassador at LOEWE.

Thierry Conrad Reutenauer is now CMO at LOEWE.

Gemini is now ambassador at Chanel.

Bridget Emerson is now PR Coordinator for Donna and Uomo at Prada.

Maison Guerlain will be taking all US PR efforts in-house, starting on March 1st. USA PR Manager, Ashtyn Tardif is handling all media relations moving forward.

Macy Hong, head of loyalty and customer engagement at Asos has left the company.

Plus!

BPCM is now representing Sandro Paris.

DLX NYC is now representing Fear of God.

Kate Moss Agency is now representing Crystabelle Grupe.

AARROW PR is now representing WTHN and EQUIPT.

LRJ is now representing Booksy.

Ellen Molina-Mulcahy is now representing ALDO for influencer marketing.

Sandrine Charles is now representing Vintage Heavy.

Jayne & Company Public Relations is now representing Obliphica Professional and Footlogix.

Savi is now representing LALO Tequila, Flametta, Maccapani, and Due Lune Puntaldia Resort & Golf.