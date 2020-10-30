Daily Media: 29 Moves To Peruse, Plus! Pharrell William’s New Project

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Dev Hynes is the first-ever music director at Harper’s Bazaar. The role will be assigned to a different musician every month.

2. Anna Loeschner is now senior vice president at Your Friends in New York. Chanel Floyd is now senior director of finance & operations at the new joint venture from Kerby Jean-Raymond and Kerring.

3. Joanne Crevoiserat is now chief executive officer of Tapestry Inc.

4. Paul Zaengle is now chief executive officer of Manduka.

5. Jen Sey is now brand president at Levi’s. Liz O’Neill has also been named chief operations officer at the company and Seth Ellison is now chief commercial officer.

6. Linh Peters is now global chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein.

7. Holly Marler is now creative director at Cath Kindston.

8. Frederic Levy is now president at Havaianas International.

9. Molly Taylor is now chief merchant of Saks Off 5th.

10. Patrick Janelle has joined the American Influencer Council Board of Directors as chairman. He succeeds Chriselle Lim.

11. Lindsey Dicola is now senior director, global public relations at UGG & Koolaburra by UGG and Matty Magnin is now global public relations manager.

12. Irene Ancheta is now senior account executive at Chapter 2’s cannabis division.

13. Rose Fitzgerald is now PR coordinator at Communité as PR Coordinator.

14. Ally Frankel is now junior account executive at PURPLE New York’s beauty and wellbeing division.

Plus!

15. Danny Seo Media Ventures has acquired RUE Media, a leading home design and lifestyle multi-platform company.

16. PR vets Stephanie Hamada (Tod’s) and Brie Katz Waldman (Etro, Tod’s, Rebecca Minkoff) have launched SB Global Communications. The firm is now representing Fivestory, Rosantica, and 120% Lino.

17. Scenario is now representing Alchemy 43.

18. Karla Otto is now representing Equinox.

19. Karla Otto is now representing The Goodtime Hotel, a new South Beach-based venture from Pharrell Williams and David Grutman. The Ken Fulk-designed property will open in early 2021.

20. DLX NYC is now representing Vans.

21. PURPLE is now representing at-home dermaplanning brand DERMAFLASH.

22. PURPLE Los Angeles is now representing Danish ready to wear brand Martin Asbjorn.

23. Chapter 2’s cannabis division is now representing Edition, Mellow Ice Cream, Hitoki, and Empower BodyCare. Chapter 2’s fashion division is now representing Roopa Pemmaraju.

24. REP Agency is now representing lifestyle brand Teddy von Ranson and fashion brand PANN.

25. YaYa Publicity is now representing fine jewelry brand Chinchar Maloney.

26. BMF is now representing CEDER’S non-alcoholic gin.

27. Brandstyle Communications is now representing Geojam and MEETNorth.

28. Blue sky communications is now representing Pili Ani.

29. Alison Brod Marketing + Communications is now representing Elio and Mizumi (restaurants at Wynn Las Vegas.)

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.