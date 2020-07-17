Daily Media: 24 Moves To Discuss from LaForce, Paul Wilmot, Prada, Giambattista Valli, and MORE!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week!

1. Olita Mills is now president at LaForce.

2. Dan Peres is now editor in chief at Ad Age. He’s the former EIC of Details magazine.

3. Samantha Kain has been promoted to president of the company at Paul Wilmot Communications. Other promotions include: Amanda Caruso is now vice president, Beauty Division, Hallie Ruben is now vice president, Broadcast Division, Dallas Thayer, senior account executive, Fashion. Kathryn Stelmack, senior account executive, Fashion. Maggie Reynolds, account executive, Fashion. Cathy Lee, account executive, Fashion, Nick Shaw, junior account executive, Fashion, Natalie Nudo, junior account executive, Beauty.

4. Christopher Bugg is now group communication director at Prada Group.

5. Tyra Banks is now host of Dancing with the Stars.

6. Charlotte Werner is now chief executive officer at Giambattista Valli.

7. Andrew Taylor, vice president, public relations, influence and charity, has left Saks Fifth Avenue.

8. Steph DiGuiseppe has left Bradbury Lewis.

9. Suzanne McKenna is now managing director at Clarks.

10. Jamie Alvarado is now founder of Collective, new boutique Fashion PR Agency in Beverly Hills.

11. Hope Zils is now influencer relations and VIP Manager at Samantha Slaven Publicity. Natalie Sanchez has joined the company as PR Assistant.

12. Ashley Chung has left LAB SERIES at Estée Lauder.

13. Shalini Ramaswamy has been promoted from an account coordinator to a junior account executive at Shadow.

Plus!

14. Foundation is now representing ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr

15. Autumn Communications is now representing Kate Hudson’s INBLOOM

16. CO is now representing new K-Beauty skincare brand Schwanen Garten.

17. Krupp Group is now representing Jenna Blake.

18. Chapter 2 is now representing TOMBOGO.

19. Chapter 2 and BLK PR are now representing John Geiger in a new agency partnership.

20. SHO + CO is now representing All Good Feels (AGF) for VIP + Influencer Services.

21. SEEN Group is now representing UZ: Unframe the Beauty.

22. SHADOW is now representing CANTEEN Spirits.

23. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing IISE and KNC Beauty

24. KP McGregor Consulting is now representing Dr. Stephanie Dumanian’s Park Lex 60 Dental.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.