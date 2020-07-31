Daily Media: 20 Moves To Discuss from Hearst to Ford Models

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week!

1. Leomie Anderson has signed with CAA.

2. Heron Preston is now executive brand adviser at Gen.G.

3. Louie Chaban, former director at The Lions, is now director of U.S. Women’s business at Ford Models.

4. Troy Young, president of Hearst Magazines, has resigned.

5. Debi Chirichella has been appointed interim president of Hearst Magazines

6. Heidi Garrett is now senior account manager at Beauty SEEN. She’ll be working on CND, Pai Skincare and Aromatherapy Associates.

7. Monique Moore is now senior account manager at Beauty Seen. She’ll be working on the Revlon portfolio brands, including CND, Almay and Sinful Colors.

8. Paige Tatulli is now account manager at Autumn Communications.

9. Felicia Mayo is now Nike’s director of diversity and inclusion, replacing Kellie Leonard who is stepping down.

10. Brooke Decker is now digital account executive at Autumn Communications.

11. Amanda Bromfield is now account director at Creative Media Marketing.

12. Adam Meek is now general manager of footwear and accessories at Canada Goose.

13. Daniella Vitale, executive vice president and chief brand officer at Tiffany & Co., has been appointed to Moose Knuckles board of directors.

14. Kate Blythe is now advisor to The Yes.

PLUS!

15. Victoria Beckham is cutting 20 production jobs at her namesake label.

16. Harrison & Shriftman is now working with STAEDTLER-Mars Limited, representing their FIMO products.

17, Ink & Roses is now representing Sweet Bee Magic and VMagic

18. BC is now representing CUUP, the digitally-native, size-inclusive lingerie brand founded by Abby Morgan, Kearnon O’Molony and Lauren Cohan.

19. Purple New York and London are now representing YOOX

20. Isla has appointed The Communications Store for PR representation.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.