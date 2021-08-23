Daily Events Diary: The Angel Ball Raises $2M, A Screening Chez Neil Patrick Harris, A Betsey Johnson Pool Party, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Tuesday, August 17

Sara and Erin Foster fête Favorite Daughter at Fivestory

Sara and Erin Foster, the celebrity sisters behind fashion brand Favorite Daughter, celebrated their newest collection at the Southampton location of famed multi-brand boutique, Fivestory. Some 100 of the brand’s fans and followers attended the intimate event—enjoying cocktails, custom cookies, and illustrations—and shopping bestsellers from the label.

Wednesday, August 18

Hamptonites and Social Studies celebrate Favorite Daughter

The Foster sisters were busy bees this week! Social Studies founder, Amy Griffin, and Kelly Sawyer held a luncheon in East Hampton for the duo and their closest friends, giving attendees the opportunity to shop and celebrate Favorite Daughter. Notable attendees included key players of the fashion world, such as Alexandra O’Neill, Candace Bushnell, Derek Blasberg, Elizabeth Saltzman, Karlie Kloss, Lydia Kives, Michael Kives, Michael Hess, Misha Nonoo, Mollie Ruprecht Acquavella, Molly Sims, Rachel Zoe, Rebekah Mccabe, Selby Drummond, Shirin von Wulffen, Tabitha Simmons, and more.

Symbiome toasts to the summer

Mary Alice Stephenson, Amanda Ross and Dria Murphy co-hosted a summer reset fête at ONDA Beauty in Sag Harbor to welcome new skincare collection Symbiome to the store. The brand’s CEO and co-founder Vicki Levine was on hand to share insights and introduce guests to the latest line, The Journey: Jetsetter Edit. Among those in attendance included Larissa Thomson, Victoria Doucette, Joey Wolffer, Anu Duggal, Violet Gaynor, Jessie Randall, Cameron Silver, and James Gerstein, amongst others.

Wilson Sporting Goods opens its NYC store with special guest, Billie Jean King

Wilson Sporting Goods celebrated its pop-up museum and store with none other than Billie Jean King as a guest of honor. The new Wilson Pop-Up Museum has opened its doors at 594 Broadway in Soho, just in time for the US Open which kicks off next week. Titled “Love All: A Wilson Tennis Experience,” the pop-up will pay homage to Wilson’s long-standing history in the sport of tennis as well as serving as a retail location.

Friday, August 20

Lucrezia Buccellati and The Surf Lodge celebrate Veronica Beard pop-up

Lucrezia Buccellati (co-creative director of iconic jewelry brand Buccellati), The Surf Lodge’s Jayma Cardoso and designer Veronica Miele Beard hosted a luncheon to celebrate the brand’s two-day activation at the Montauk hot spot, which also benefited Childhood USA. Among those in attendance were Lili Buffett, Sophie Elgort, Stephanie Nass (aka Chefanie), Lauren Levison from Mayfair Rocks, Donna D’Cruz, and Elizabeth Krupis.

The Angel Ball Summer Gala honors Maye Musk and Simon I. Smith

Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research raised over $2.3 million for blood cancer research at Friday’s Angel Ball Summer Gala, held in Southampton. Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter threw their charity soiree in memory of Gabrielle Rich Aouad and benefitting Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. TV host Jill Martin served as the emcee for the event, which honored jewelry designer Simone I. Smith and legendary model Maye Musk. Dinner chairs on the evening included Mary J. Blige and Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch, and honorary chair, Brock Pierce, who made a $100,000 contribution via cryptocurrency, the first crypto donation in the Foundation’s history. Notable guests in attendance in their summer finery included LL Cool J, Isaac Boots, Lorraine Schwartz, Dr. Stephen Nimer, Pritika Swarup, Fer da Silva, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Blosette Kitson, Jean Shafiroff, Ronny Kobo, Stalking Gia, Dottie Herman, Cuba Gooding, Jr. and many others.

Michael Stars pops up at The Surf Lodge

L.A-based lifestyle brand celebrated 35 years in the game (and the recent introduction of Michael Stars Vintage) by hosting a two-day pop-up at The Surf Lodge. Fans of the label attended a cocktail party to discover the aforementioned collection of vintage screen-printed unisex, tees featuring the famed brand’s original designs from the ‘80s. A portion of proceeds from the collection of 10 designs on four styles of t-shirts, will go to The Michael Stars Foundation which supplies grants to grassroots organizations fighting for gender and racial equality.

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka host “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” premiere

A listers attended the Hamptons home of Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka to raise a toast to the hit new movie “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.” Following Amazon’s outdoor screening, the Hollywood couple had everyone back to their garden where they hosted a drag show and pool party. Joining the stars of the film—Max Harwood and Lauren Patel—were director Jonathan Butterell, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Mariska Hargitay & Peter Hermann, Christie Brinkley, Donna Karan, Stephanie March, Martha Hunt, Maye Musk, Shawn and Serena Levy, Stefano Tonchi, Joanna Coles, David Rockwell, Celine Rattray, Joyce Varvatos, Sophie Sumner, Ivan Bart, Daniel Benedict and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir, and many more. The film is available globally on September 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

Betsey Johnson and Sparkling Ice host Southampton pool party

Making the most of the weekend’s good weather before Henri hit, VIP guests, including Julia Haart, attended a summer-themed pool party in Southampton. Attendees enjoyed a special performance from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Pose star Jiggly Caliente, accessorized with the latest product offerings from Betsey Johnson and Quay Australia, and enjoyed refreshments from Sparkling Ice.

Sakara Life hosts wellness events, followed by an intimate dinner

Sakara Life had all bases covered, as they brought guests to the Surf Lodge to both partake in a workout class…and taste some delicious cocktails. On Saturday morning, the brand hosted a Sculpt Society class followed by metabolism-boosting lattes made with their best-selling metabolism super powder and detox lemonade made with Detox Water Drops. Later that evening, guests got together for a lakeside dinner and a chance to sip the Sultry Watermelon Danida and Sonic Sunshine Lemonade cocktails—both featuring the TikTok-famous Beauty Water Drops. Among those in attendance were Sailor Brinkley, Kit Keenan, Quincy Davis, Jenne Lombardo, Christine Evangelista, Whitney Madueke, Charlotte Bickley, Sasha Benz and more.

