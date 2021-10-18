Daily Events Diary: Fashionable Soirées In London, Los Angeles, And NYC

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Jane Fonda, Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied host L.A. Dance Project Gala

An A list guestlist turned out for the L.A. Dance Project’s annual gala, helping to raise more than $800,000 for the organization. The evening incorporated a cocktail hour, where a silent auction with a curated selection of unique items such as a Zadig et Voltaire jacket by artist Amanda Wachob available for bidding, dance performances, and a seated dinner with a Wolfgang Puck menu. Among those in attendance were Andie MacDowell, Anna Lagutenko, Barry Jenkins, Georgie Flores, Gizele Oliveira, Jennifer Grey, Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison, Mindy Kaling, Paula Abdul, Sara Sampaio, Victoria Summer, and more.

Alexander McQueen after show party

Friends of the Alexander McQueen brand came together for a post-show bash at the Decimo restaurant and club at The Standard hotel. A rotation of DJs included Massive Attack’s Daddy G, as well as Zakia, Mimi Xu, and Sippin’ T. Among those in attendance were Katie Grand, Hannah and Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Christine and the Queens, Jill Kortleve, Kosar Ali, and Princess Julia.

Cocktails with COS and Jodie Turner-Smith

At the exclusive San Vincente Bungalows in West Hollywood, guests joined COS and Jodie Turner-Smith in honor of the brand’s new FW ’21 collection and campaign—in which the actress stars front and center. The evening brought together the likes of Turner-Smith’s fiancé Joshua Jackson as well as Paloma Elsesser, Cleo Wade, Jessie Andrews, Amanda Hearst, Kwame Morris, Rainey Qualley, and many more.

Harris Reed and MISSOMA toast their collaboration at The Houdini Estate

A VIP crowd of Angelenos gathered at The Houdini Estate for a celebratory evening and performance by Moses Sumney. The event was hosted in honor of the designer and the jewelry brand’s romantic and gothic capsule, which is inspired by Reed’s love for flea market trinkets. Notable attendees included MISSOMA founder Marisa Warden, Shanina Shaik, Alisha Boe, Shaun Ross , Miranda July, Taylor LaShae, Aly & AJ Michalka, Langley Fox, Grace Johnson, Zumi Rosow, Marta Pozzan, Mercedes Kilmer, and more.

Kering and Phaidon book launch

Industry figures gathered at West Village hotspot Saint Theo’s alongside Kering and Phaidon to celebrate the publication of new tome, WOMAN MADE: Great Women Designers, which spotlights past, present, and future design world talent. Guests

enjoyed a family-style meal of seasonal salads, roasted vegetables, fresh pasta, and filet mignon on the evening and raised a glass to Kering’s announcement of a $25,000 Women In Motion Design Scholarship. Among those in attendance were Naomi Beckwith, Thom Bettridge, Philippine Blaquier, Anthony Bourgois, Sandy Brant, Bonnie Brennan, Joyce Brown, Carmen Busquets, Nathalie de Gunzburg, Kimberly Drew, Selby Drummond, Peju Famojure, Solange Franklin Reed, Ivy Getty, Jill Kargman, Samira Nasr, Nicole Phelps, Mazdack Rassi, Noor Tagouri, and more.

Loro Piana and Hiroshi Fujiwara capsule collection launch

When entering the Loro Piana Meatpacking store, guests were transported into the unique world of Hiroshi Fujiwara, thanks to a graphic overlay featuring the Japanese artist’s signature Tsunaghi chain print. Celebrating the genderless capsule collection—the first-ever collaboration for Loro Piana—the crowd were treated to Japanese and Italian hor d’oeuvres and music by DJ Mona Matsuoka. Among those in attendance were Brendan Fallis, Christina Paik, Ezra J. William, Igee Okafor, Marcus Paul, Lucy McFadin, Mobolaji Dowadu, Stephanie Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Tina Leung, and Loro Piana CEO Fabio D’Angelantonio

Blue&Cream’s Madison Avenue store opening

Hamptons mainstay and streetwear boutique Blue&Cream hosted a private party while opening the doors to its new NYC flagship. The night featured DJs Samantha Ronson and Jus Ske spinning discs and a special appearance and performance by Wu-Tang Clan frontman Ghostface Killah. Among those in attendance were owner Jeffrey Goldstein, Charlotte Ronson, Arden Wohl, Dani Stahl, Shoshanna Lonstein Gruss, Nev Schulman, Mischa Barton, and more.

Central Park Conservancy’s Women’s Committee host annual Fall Luncheon

The CPC Women’s Committee’s Fall Luncheon took place last week, raising $400,000 to support the Conservancy’s mission to raise essential funds for the ongoing maintenance, management, and restoration of Central Park and its programs. Event co-chairs were Hana Warner Bitton, Julie Richardson, Barbara H. Scott, and Julia Power Weld. Among those in attendance for the afternoon luncheon, which was supported by David Yurman, were Committee president Yesim Philip, Central Park Conservancy president and CEO Elizabeth W. Smith, Judy Hart Angelo, Shelley Carr, Kate Davis, Ainsley Earhardt, Gillian Hearst, Sharon Jacob, Gillian Miniter, Margo M. Nederlander, Elyse Newhouse, Lyne Renee, Desiree Rogers, Joan Smalls, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Sarah Wetenhall, and Evan Yurman.

