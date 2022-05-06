Daily Events Diary: Fashion Fêtes In NYC, Palm Beach, LA, And More!

Parties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Celeste Starre x Beau Dunn’s jewelry collection launch

VIPs flocked to San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles to join LuisaViaRoma and Kate Davidson Hudson in celebrating the sparkling new offering from Celeste Starre x Beau Dunn. Guests got an exclusive peek at the 22-piece collection (available now on celestestarre.com and in June on LuisaViaRoma) which includes everything from stackable rings to statement pieces inspired by travel and luxe living. (Sign us up!) The collection was born from the duo connecting via Instagram, and the resulting creations tie together sustainability and style perfectly thanks to recycled white gold, recycled packaging, and more. Guests who raised a glass to toast to the collection over dinner included hosts Beau Dunn, Andraya Kenton of Celeste Starre, Kate Davidson Hudson, Casey Fremont, Denise Bidot, Marianna Hewitt, Angelica Ross, Orion Carloto, and Jenny Tsang, among others.

Introducing the newest Marvel movie, Doctor Strange

Disney and The Cinema Society hosted a screening and reception for Marvel Studios latest, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness—which guests joined by none other than Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Benedict Wong for the night. The evening, held at The Gallery at 30 Rock, was also attended by Cumberbatch’s wife Sophie.

Ann Demeulemeester and Maxfield celebrate their partnership

Belgian brand Ann Demeulemeester has joined forces with LA-based Maxfield on an exclusive capsule of menswear and womenswear offerings. With an original feather design as the central motif of the collection, the store now carries an associated feather-themed installation, imagined by Demeulemeester’s husband and long-time creative partner Patrick Robyn. Among those in attendance, enjoying music by Agents of Change, included Langley Fox Hemingway, Jessie Andrews, Jordan Firstman, Charlie Oldman, Tommy Perse of Maxfield, and Claudio Antonoli of Ann Demeulemeester.

MAD About Jewelry Benefit dinner honors Dame Zandra Rhodes and others

One of fashion’s most colorful birds of paradise designers was the toast of the evening, as the Museum of Arts and Design hosted the MAD About Jewelry Benefit Dinner honoring Dame Zandra Rhodes. Also being celebrated on the evening was the Art Jewelry Forum, accepted by board chair Bonnie Levine, and many emerging and acclaimed international industry names. Proceeds went towards supporting MAD’s educational programming and exhibitions (MAD, founded in 1956, is the only museum in the US to have a permanent gallery devoted exclusively to contemporary jewelry!). Among those in attendance were Anna Sui, David and Sybil Yurman, Carol Alt, Pat Cleveland, Fern Mallis, Alex Lundqvist, Lynn Yaeger, and Rebecca Hessell Cohen. Artists included Agneta Bugte, Alice Fry, Amy Kanarek, Anna Porcu, Aric Verrastro, Arantza Berenguer, Belle Brooke Barer, Bryan Parnham, Carmen Tapia, , Dalle Kang, Deborah Tseng, Didi Suydam, Dina Rudeen, Emily Thatcher, Eunseok Han, Francesca Marcenaro, Giulia Boccafogi, Hilary Finck, Hiromi Suter, Hoyeon Chung, Ian Henderson, Jane D’Arensbourg, Jenny Luckett, Jessica Thompson-Lee, Karen Karon, Karin Worden, Leslie Paige Smith, Lorraine West, Lorena Angulo, Marge Hinge, Maria Blondet, Mercedes Castro Corbat, Michelle Currie, Nathalie Maiello, Paula Giecco, Rebecca Hannon, Seth Carlson, Sophia Sophia, Suna Bonometti, Sue-Yee Leung and Ian Henderson, Tzu-Ju Chen, Vivi Lamarre, Wenjing Yang, Xichen Li, Xiaotong Guo, and Yoo Joo Kim.

Images: BFA

Lafayette 148 New York lands in Palm Beach

Lafayette 148 New York celebrated the opening of L148 at pink-hued The Colony Hotel over a two-day affair. Kicking things off with a VIP breakfast hosted by Lafayette 148 creative director Emily Smith and Stefano Tonchi, guests stopped by to view the Spring Summer ’22 collection and discover the launch of L148 Swim. Among those in attendance, many of whom were wearing Lafayette, were Emily Smith, Claire Holt, Micaela Erlanger, Pilar Alvarez, Stephanie Hill, Tiffany Marks Isaacs, Elizabeth Kurpis, Katherine Lande, Lauren Layne Merck, Cori Lee Seaberg, Simone Levinson, Megs Mahoney Dusil, Katie Sturino, Devon McCready, Danielle Rollins, Sue Jin Seth, and more.

Images: Nick Mele