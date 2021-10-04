Events

Daily Events Diary: Chicsters Celebrate Mert Alas’ New Luxury Gin, Zara x Charlotte Gainsbourg Dinner, And More!

by Freya Drohan
Natasha Poly, Joan Smalls, Mert Alas, Antoine Arnault, Natalia Vodianova, Maria Carla Boscono- Mert Alas and SEVENTY ONE Gin (Courtesy)

Patrick Starrr x Fashion To Figure Dinner

Beauty mogul and digital creator Patrick Starrr hosted a dinner to celebrate his debut fashion line—Life’s A Party—created with leading plus size fashion and accessories brand Fashion To Figure. Among those in attendance at the bash, held at Ysabel in West Hollywood, were leading plus size fashion influencers such as Amber Wagner, Adam Ray, Ashourina Washington, Danielle Carbonari, Kellie Brown, Scarlett Halo, Zach Campbell, and more.

Friends toast Mert Alas’ latest venture, SEVENTY ONE, with opulent soirée

An exclusive guestlist of 50 people joined revered photographer Mert Alas to celebrate the unveiling of his luxury gin, SEVENTY ONE. Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss, Natasha Poly, Edward Enninful, Riccardo Tisci, and more came together in secret to enjoy martinis created by the esteemed Shannon Tebay (the first-ever female head bartender and senior mixologist at the Savoy Hotel London’s American Bar). Later in the evening, guests witnessed an intimate performance by Italian-French singer-songwriter Carla Bruni.

The fashion set fetes The Charlotte Gainsbourg Collection for Zara

Charlotte Gainsbourg and Marta Ortega hosted a dinner in celebration of  the former’s capsule collection launch—with stylish denim a’plenty. Guests including Pierpaolo Piccioli, Anja Rubik, Naomi Campbell, Pat McGrath, Inez and Vinoodh, David Sims, Diana Picasso, Fabien Baron, Liya Kebede, Mica Argañaraz, Emmanuelle Alt, Paolo Roversi, Mario Sorrenti, and more gathered at the Hôtel Particulier Solferino, which had been decorated on this special occasional by Bureau Betak. Guests also enjoyed music by Clara 3000, food by Cyril Lignac, and drinks by Le Bar des Prés. (The collection will be available in Zara stores and online on October 7.)

