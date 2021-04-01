Candice Swanepoel covers the April edition of The Daily Front Row in a shot by Cass Bird, wearing the buzzy and much sought-after Oscar de la Renta dress of the season. Inside the issue, Oscar designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim tell us how they created the look, what it was like to dress Taylor Swift for the Grammy Awards last month, and what they’re looking forward to when the world gets back to “normal.” We also talk to Swanepoel, who shares her memories working with the late de la Renata, what’s new with her own line, Tropic of C, and where she’s looking forward to traveling to when the world opens up.

Tommy and Dee Hilfiger share what they are loving about their new life in Southern Florida and give us tips on where you need to shop, eat, and be. Models Nadine Leopold, Frida Aasen, Grace Mahary, Maye Musk, RK King, and so many more tell us what they’re eager to do in a post-lockdown life. We also check in with Carine Roitfeld to find out her styling secrets and how she put together her epic Spring issue of CR Fashion Book.

Plus! Pages and pages of fashion, fashion, fashion! Look for The Daily’s April issue in Palm Beach, the Hamptons, Miami, and Aspen this month. You can read the magazine digitally HERE:

