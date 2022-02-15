Watch Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Hilary Rhoda, Nadine Leopold, Christian Siriano, Joe Zee, and More Celebrate The Daily’s 20th

Not everyone could make The Daily’s 20th anniversary party last week at Paradise Club so some sent in video messages to wish us well as we exit our teens. Watch as Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Christian Siriano, Hilary Rhoda, Prabal Gurung, Nadine Leopold, Joe Zee, Dennis Basso, Nicole Miler, and more send in wishes to team Daily. Where would we be without you?

