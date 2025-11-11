Cynthia Rowley and Kit Keenan are cooking up something special—and just in time for the holiday party season, too! The mother and daughter have collaborated with Campbell’s to launch a Side’s Collection of two affordable new bags, designed to carry side dishes and beverages for any fall or winter gathering. Plus, each style features Rowley’s signature whimsical femininity, making them ideal for anyone to carry while on the go. During a busy day of shooting their new campaign, Rowley and Keenan sat down with us to share their experience working together, their favorite Campbell’s soups and dishes, and the special life lessons they’ve learned from each other.

Cynthia, you’re a very collaborative designer. How did the Campbell’s partnership come about?

Cynthia Rowley: I love collaborating with people. I always have. Years ago, when we did the Target collab with S’well, it was so different than what other people were doing. Designer friends of mine were like, “That’s going to be the end of your career.” I was like, “No, I believe in it.” Early on, it’s taking a leap of faith and hoping things are going to work out. When you find the right partner, it’s so easy and fun, and everybody just does what they’re good at. I do this, Kit does that, and Campbell’s does their thing, and it all works. The universe just comes together.

Kit Keenan: That spirit of collaboration really comes from social media, which is my world. It’s just such a great opportunity to reach a new audience. Having the Campbell’s family be exposed to our online personas and our audiences is great, and then we also gain this whole new audience, which is super cool. That spirit of collaboration is so much a part of my mom’s brand. I’ll have friends come up to me and be like, “Oh my gosh, I just got your mom’s Band-Aids,” or, “I have Cynthia Rowley roller skates. I have a Cynthia Rowley surfboard.” It’s so cool to have those new audiences brought into your brand through collabs. That really comes from social media culture, because collaborating with other creators is so important to building a personal brand online and allowing new audiences to be exposed to your work.

Cynthia: The creative process is so magical. To be able to have an idea and then make it a reality is so satisfying; it’s the most satisfying thing you could do. For me, it’s never been only about apparel or accessories. Its always been, “I have an idea to do this or that,” so to be able to partner with someone who’s best in class in that area, like food and beverage, has always been really exciting. Campbell’s has been part of my childhood since I was a kid.

Tell us about the bags you created. How did you combine fashion and function?

Kit: We can riff forever. When we started with this opportunity, we had a million ideas. That’s where the Campbell’s team was so helpful, being like, “This is something that could work really well for our audience.” We worked together to pick every aspect of both of the bags. That process was really fun, because you start with all of these crazy, out-of-this-world ideas, and then it’s about bringing that product to life. Especially with these bags, you really have to meld fashion and function. We did a lot of testing to make sure that the bags were actually functional, able to carry ice, drinks, casserole dishes, all of that. They look great, and you want to walk down the street wearing them, but you also have to think about, “How is this going to function in someone’s life? How are they going to be able to bring their favorite sides and their favorite drinks to a party?”

What’s your favorite soup?

Kit: We were talking about tomato soup. It’s such a classic. My mom was saying it was part of her childhood, and then she served it to me and my sister when we were growing up. That is probably the most iconic Campbell’s soup. It’s such a part of so many households growing up, and it was part of both of ours.

Cynthia: You can be creative with it in so many ways. All of the Campbell’s soups you can, but the tomato soup is a great base for all kinds of things. Put some pasta in there, put some veggies in there. It’s a great go-to for a quick meal.

We know you both love to cook! What are some of your go-to fall dishes this time of year?

Kit: As Thanksgiving is coming up, it is so exciting for me. This is my Super Bowl. I love cooking for friends and family, and my mom always makes this feta artichoke dip—it is so good. It’s actually going to fit perfectly in the party bag. That casserole dish is perfect for it. I make my own version of it, and my mom makes it. It smells and tastes incredible.

Cynthia: I might try it with some mushroom soup mixed in. When everything goes so good, it’s fun to experiment.

What are your Thanksgiving family traditions?

Cynthia: Later on in the fall season, when it’s Thanksgiving, pumpkin carving. I still make you guys do that. They’re grown ups!

Kit: We always roast the pumpkin seeds. That’s my favorite part, making all different creations: cinnamon sugar pumpkin seeds, chili lime, we make so many different ones. Those are always delicious. We always love a pumpkin patch day and apple picking. Every year, we try to go apple picking and make a classic apple pie. My nanny’s recipe is the best thing ever.

Cynthia: Grandma’s coming. We should make the apple pie with her!

How did you like working on-set together for your Campbell’s shoot?

Cynthia: We live together, too, so it’s actually really fun all the time. We hardly ever see each other because everybody’s busy. We hardly ever get to hang out! This is great, that we get to hang out and have full glam and talk about things we like to talk about.

You’re obviously super close! What’s a life lesson you’ve learned from each other?

Kit: One thing my mom always says is, “Never take no for an answer.” Growing up, I always saw her handling business. My mom will get things done. Right now, I’m in the process of looking for an apartment, and she just knows everything about it. She talks to the guys that are building the floor, talks to the contractors, and knows how to go through the process of buying a place. She has been so strong in her career, and that’s why you’ve been so successful—you don’t take no for an answer. You go after what you want. I think you’ve instilled that in my little sister and I, and I think it’s just the best gift. If you get a “no”? Go to the next person and ask them.

Cynthia: If they won’t let you in the front door, climb through a window. Hard work is the bottom line. I see you working so hard, and I’ve learned to practice more discipline, more balance, and a healthier lifestyle. I will definitely burn the candle at both ends. My friends say being around me is like putting a fork in an electrical socket. I learned from Kit a little more about self care and a healthy lifestyle—staying at home, getting in our cozies, and doing a New York Times crossword puzzle on the TV, stuff like that. A little bit more discipline.

Cynthia, you’re also known for your love of surfing. When it’s winter and you can’t get to the beach, where do you find that adrenaline rush?

Cynthia: When I’m not surfing in a Cynthia Rowley wetsuit that keeps me warm in the chilly water, we still go outside. I’m going to stop soon in Montauk. In a couple weeks, it’ll be a little too cold. I will go anywhere, anytime. We’re going to go to the Caribbean in a few weeks. Adrenaline can be anything for me.

Kit: The best gift my mom has given me is being able to see the world. We travel so much. Every year, we love to plan a big trip. Last year we went to India, so we’re thinking about Japan this year. I think that is the best gift ever, being able to travel as a family, surf all over the world. If we’re not in Montauk in the summer, we’re on a wave somewhere else.

