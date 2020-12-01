Coveteur Co-founder Erin Kleinberg Launches Chic Sets With Her Label SIDIA

Never one to rest on her laurels, Erin Kleinberg, founder of Metier Creative and co-founder of Coveteur, is busy with her new endeavor. Her luxury lifestyle label, SIDIA (famous for their caftans) has launched loose-fitting SIDIA Sets perfect for all your WFH needs…and they’re already selling out like hot cakes.

The SIDIA Sets, available in five colors, are comprised of a loose-fitting cardi and wide-legged palazzo pants. Think of them like an elevated version of a classic tried-and-true sweatsuit, but more luxe than lazy. Put another way: Kleinberg’s ultimate muse is a Nancy Meyers protagonist fused with a healthy dose of Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic effortless style.

Kleinberg has, naturally, paid extra attention to detail too. The cardigan features an extra deep v-neck, strategically-placed small side slits and tortoise print glass buttons. Meanwhile, the ankle-grazing pants have a seamless and comfortable elastic waistband, cozy pockets, and infinite styling potential.

The eco-friendly, bamboo blend stretchy sets are made in small batches in Toronto and are ideal for anyone from soon-to-be-moms to those who just prefer to lounge in style. Sizing ranges from Size 1 to a Size 5, equivalent to US women’s size 0-18.

SIDIA is also a brand with a social conscience. The brand is named for Kleinberg’s grandma Sidia, who survived trauma in her early life as a Holocaust survivor. Therefore, the SIDIA Stories Grant Fund aims to deliver direct healing support to victims of intergenerational trauma. The brand is currently working with The Open Series to create space for those impacted by trauma, racism, and gender bias. As a result of the fund, eight grants will be awarded and for every sale of SIDIA sets, a portion of the profits will be donated to the Loveland Foundation.

Shop the sets here. [Ed note: if your size is currently sold out, you can be added to a waitlist for the next drop.]

View this post on Instagram

