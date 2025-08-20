The January of fashion is here! September issues and their star-studded covers have officially kicked off the autumn season. This month’s’ cover stars are all individual, though there’s a distinctly retro ’60s feel in the air—and plenty of lace and sheer textures. Though no celebs, stylists, or photographers repeat, there’s plenty to see….and, with the exception of Miu Miu (which nabbed two covers this month), a different brand holds the spotlight for each. Some shoots highlighted dream teams (Gigi Hadid and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Grace Coddington and Nicolas Ghesquière), while others featured surprise duos (Travis Kelce styled by…Law Roach?), or even left us thirsting for more (Shirtless Austin Butler. Enough said!). Take a deep dive into this year’s September issues right here—and let us know your faves!

V Magazine

Cover star: Gigi Hadid

Wearing: Miu Miu

Stylist: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Photographer: Luigi and Iango

Must-know info: Hadid’s shoot was inspired by supermodels of the ’50s and ’60s.

Where to read: VMagazine.com

Town & Country

Cover star: Kirsten Dunst

Wearing: Giorgio Armani and Valentino Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewels

Stylist: Deborah Afshani

Photographer: Tina Tyrell

Must-know info: After filming Marie Antoinette, Dunst and a friend took an impromptu dip in the fountain of the Versailles gardens—with no security!

Where to read: TownandCountryMag.com

Elle

Cover star: Rosalía

Wearing: Jennifer Behr

Stylist: Alex White

Photographer: Inez and Vinoodh

Must-know info: Her viral cigarette birthday bouquet for Charli XCX was inspired by Charli’s love of Parliaments.

Where to read: Elle.com

Vogue

Cover star: Emma Stone

Wearing: Louis Vuitton— custom-made by BFF Nicolas Ghesquiere!

Stylist: Grace Coddington

Photographer: Jamie Hawkesworth

Must-know info: Her head was shaved on-camera in Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming film Bugonia.

Where to read: Vogue.com

Harper’s Bazaar

Cover star: Dua Lipa

Wearing: Valentino with Bulgari jewels

Stylist: Carlos Nazario

Photographer: Anthony Seklaoui

Must-know info: She’s madly in love with fiancé Callum Turner—and chooses a different local song to cover each night while touring.

Where to read: HarpersBazaar.com

Vanity Fair

Cover star: Jennifer Aniston

Wearing: N/A

Stylist: Paul Cavaco

Photographer: Norman Jean Roy

Must-know info: She trades wellness info and tips with fellow Brad Pitt ex Gwyneth Paltrow.

Where to read: VanityFair.com

Cosmopolitan

Cover star: Margaret Qualley

Wearing: Versace with Chanel High Jewelry

Stylist: Brandon Tan

Photographer: Alana O’Herlihy

Must-know info: She manifested her Cosmopolitan shoot after reading the magazine as a kid with sister Rainey Qualley.

Where to read: Cosmopolitan.com

British Vogue

Cover star: Michaela Coel

Wearing: Alaïa

Stylist: Nell Kalonji

Photographer: Harley Weir

Must-know info: Coel began writing her UK show First Day On Earth in complete isolation—and sans wi-fi!—in Ghana in 2023.

Where to read: Vogue.co.uk

WSJ

Cover star: Sydney Sweeney

Wearing: Miu Miu

Stylist: Tonne Goodman

Photographer: Elizaveta Porodina

Must-know info: She reads comments and criticisms of her work online.

Where to read: WSJ.com

Men’s Health

Cover star: Austin Butler

Wearing: Polo Ralph Lauren sweats—and nothing else!

Stylist: Ted Stafford

Photographer: Matthew Brookes

Must-know info: Darren Aronofsky sent him baseball player butt photos as inspo while training for his upcoming film Caught Stealing—which included pizza and beer!

Where to read: MensHealth.com

GQ

Cover star: Travis Kelce

Wearing: LaCrosse and Etro

Stylist: Law Roach

Photographer: Ryan McGinley

Must-know info: He sees girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour performances as more exhaustive and intense than his Sunday games on the football field.

Where to read: GQ.com

