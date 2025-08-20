News

Cover Girls (And Guys)! Your Guide To This Season’s September Issues

From Vogue to V, take a dive into this month's star-studded round of new covers

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Gigi Hadid (Luigi and Iango)

The January of fashion is here! September issues and their star-studded covers have officially kicked off the autumn season. This month’s’ cover stars are all individual, though there’s a distinctly retro ’60s feel in the air—and plenty of lace and sheer textures. Though no celebs, stylists, or photographers repeat, there’s plenty to see….and, with the exception of Miu Miu (which nabbed two covers this month), a different brand holds the spotlight for each. Some shoots highlighted dream teams (Gigi Hadid and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Grace Coddington and Nicolas Ghesquière), while others featured surprise duos (Travis Kelce styled by…Law Roach?), or even left us thirsting for more (Shirtless Austin Butler. Enough said!). Take a deep dive into this year’s September issues right here—and let us know your faves!

V Magazine

Gigi Hadid

Cover star: Gigi Hadid
Wearing: Miu Miu
Stylist: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
Photographer: Luigi and Iango
Must-know info: Hadid’s shoot was inspired by supermodels of the ’50s and ’60s.
Where to read: VMagazine.com

Town & Country

Kirsten Dunst

Cover star: Kirsten Dunst
Wearing: Giorgio Armani and Valentino Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewels
Stylist: Deborah Afshani
Photographer: Tina Tyrell
Must-know info: After filming Marie Antoinette, Dunst and a friend took an impromptu dip in the fountain of the Versailles gardens—with no security!
Where to read: TownandCountryMag.com

Elle

Rosalía

Cover star: Rosalía
Wearing: Jennifer Behr
Stylist: Alex White
Photographer: Inez and Vinoodh
Must-know info: Her viral cigarette birthday bouquet for Charli XCX was inspired by Charli’s love of Parliaments.
Where to read: Elle.com

Vogue

Emma Stone

Cover star: Emma Stone
Wearing: Louis Vuitton— custom-made by BFF Nicolas Ghesquiere!
Stylist: Grace Coddington
Photographer: Jamie Hawkesworth
Must-know info: Her head was shaved on-camera in Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming film Bugonia.
Where to read: Vogue.com

Harper’s Bazaar

Dua Lipa

Cover star: Dua Lipa
Wearing: Valentino with Bulgari jewels
Stylist: Carlos Nazario
Photographer: Anthony Seklaoui
Must-know info: She’s madly in love with fiancé Callum Turner—and chooses a different local song to cover each night while touring.
Where to read: HarpersBazaar.com

Vanity Fair

Jennifer Aniston

Cover star: Jennifer Aniston
Wearing: N/A
Stylist: Paul Cavaco
Photographer: Norman Jean Roy
Must-know info: She trades wellness info and tips with fellow Brad Pitt ex Gwyneth Paltrow.
Where to read: VanityFair.com

Cosmopolitan

Margaret Qualley (Courtesy of Cosmopolitan)

Cover star: Margaret Qualley
Wearing: Versace with Chanel High Jewelry
Stylist: Brandon Tan
Photographer: Alana O’Herlihy
Must-know info: She manifested her Cosmopolitan shoot after reading the magazine as a kid with sister Rainey Qualley.
Where to read: Cosmopolitan.com

British Vogue

Michaela Coel

Cover star: Michaela Coel
Wearing: Alaïa
Stylist: Nell Kalonji
Photographer: Harley Weir
Must-know info: Coel began writing her UK show First Day On Earth in complete isolation—and sans wi-fi!—in Ghana in 2023.
Where to read: Vogue.co.uk

WSJ

Sydney Sweeney

Cover star: Sydney Sweeney
Wearing: Miu Miu
Stylist: Tonne Goodman
Photographer: Elizaveta Porodina
Must-know info: She reads comments and criticisms of her work online.
Where to read: WSJ.com

Men’s Health

Austin Butler (Courtesy of Men’s Health)

Cover star: Austin Butler
Wearing: Polo Ralph Lauren sweats—and nothing else!
Stylist: Ted Stafford
Photographer: Matthew Brookes
Must-know info: Darren Aronofsky sent him baseball player butt photos as inspo while training for his upcoming film Caught Stealing—which included pizza and beer!
Where to read: MensHealth.com

GQ

Travis Kelce

Cover star: Travis Kelce
Wearing: LaCrosse and Etro
Stylist: Law Roach
Photographer: Ryan McGinley
Must-know info: He sees girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour performances as more exhaustive and intense than his Sunday games on the football field.
Where to read: GQ.com

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

