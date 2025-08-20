The January of fashion is here! September issues and their star-studded covers have officially kicked off the autumn season. This month’s’ cover stars are all individual, though there’s a distinctly retro ’60s feel in the air—and plenty of lace and sheer textures. Though no celebs, stylists, or photographers repeat, there’s plenty to see….and, with the exception of Miu Miu (which nabbed two covers this month), a different brand holds the spotlight for each. Some shoots highlighted dream teams (Gigi Hadid and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Grace Coddington and Nicolas Ghesquière), while others featured surprise duos (Travis Kelce styled by…Law Roach?), or even left us thirsting for more (Shirtless Austin Butler. Enough said!). Take a deep dive into this year’s September issues right here—and let us know your faves!
V Magazine
Cover star: Gigi Hadid
Wearing: Miu Miu
Stylist: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
Photographer: Luigi and Iango
Must-know info: Hadid’s shoot was inspired by supermodels of the ’50s and ’60s.
Where to read: VMagazine.com
Town & Country
Cover star: Kirsten Dunst
Wearing: Giorgio Armani and Valentino Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewels
Stylist: Deborah Afshani
Photographer: Tina Tyrell
Must-know info: After filming Marie Antoinette, Dunst and a friend took an impromptu dip in the fountain of the Versailles gardens—with no security!
Where to read: TownandCountryMag.com
Elle
Cover star: Rosalía
Wearing: Jennifer Behr
Stylist: Alex White
Photographer: Inez and Vinoodh
Must-know info: Her viral cigarette birthday bouquet for Charli XCX was inspired by Charli’s love of Parliaments.
Where to read: Elle.com
Vogue
Cover star: Emma Stone
Wearing: Louis Vuitton— custom-made by BFF Nicolas Ghesquiere!
Stylist: Grace Coddington
Photographer: Jamie Hawkesworth
Must-know info: Her head was shaved on-camera in Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming film Bugonia.
Where to read: Vogue.com
Harper’s Bazaar
Cover star: Dua Lipa
Wearing: Valentino with Bulgari jewels
Stylist: Carlos Nazario
Photographer: Anthony Seklaoui
Must-know info: She’s madly in love with fiancé Callum Turner—and chooses a different local song to cover each night while touring.
Where to read: HarpersBazaar.com
Vanity Fair
Cover star: Jennifer Aniston
Wearing: N/A
Stylist: Paul Cavaco
Photographer: Norman Jean Roy
Must-know info: She trades wellness info and tips with fellow Brad Pitt ex Gwyneth Paltrow.
Where to read: VanityFair.com
Cosmopolitan
Cover star: Margaret Qualley
Wearing: Versace with Chanel High Jewelry
Stylist: Brandon Tan
Photographer: Alana O’Herlihy
Must-know info: She manifested her Cosmopolitan shoot after reading the magazine as a kid with sister Rainey Qualley.
Where to read: Cosmopolitan.com
British Vogue
Cover star: Michaela Coel
Wearing: Alaïa
Stylist: Nell Kalonji
Photographer: Harley Weir
Must-know info: Coel began writing her UK show First Day On Earth in complete isolation—and sans wi-fi!—in Ghana in 2023.
Where to read: Vogue.co.uk
WSJ
Cover star: Sydney Sweeney
Wearing: Miu Miu
Stylist: Tonne Goodman
Photographer: Elizaveta Porodina
Must-know info: She reads comments and criticisms of her work online.
Where to read: WSJ.com
Men’s Health
Cover star: Austin Butler
Wearing: Polo Ralph Lauren sweats—and nothing else!
Stylist: Ted Stafford
Photographer: Matthew Brookes
Must-know info: Darren Aronofsky sent him baseball player butt photos as inspo while training for his upcoming film Caught Stealing—which included pizza and beer!
Where to read: MensHealth.com
GQ
Cover star: Travis Kelce
Wearing: LaCrosse and Etro
Stylist: Law Roach
Photographer: Ryan McGinley
Must-know info: He sees girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour performances as more exhaustive and intense than his Sunday games on the football field.
Where to read: GQ.com
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.