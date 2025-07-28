Is LVMH Selling Marc Jacobs For $1 Billion?

It looks that way! Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy appears to be looking for a new owner for Marc Jacobs to the tune of $1 billion, according to The New York Post. Though details of the deal are under wraps right now, LVMH has reportedly met with companies including Authentic Brands, Bluestar Alliance, and WHP Global—which recently acquired Vera Wang this year. The possible sale follows a range of recent viral moments for Jacobs—including his new Mowalola collaboration and news that he’ll be the subject of Sofia Coppola‘s upcoming debut documentary—as well as LVMH’s surprise 9% drop in fashion and leather goods sales in Q2 of 2025.

Saint Laurent Embraces LA Cool With Kate Moss and Chloë Sevigny For Fall ’25

Saint Laurent‘s making its mark on Los Angeles! For the Fall 2025 season, the brand’s tapped longtime muses Kate Moss and Chloë Sevigny to pose for Mert Alas’ lens. embodying the Western city’s easygoing spirit. As seen in their sultry new video campaign, the duo step out amidst paparazzi, lounge in hotel rooms, take sun-drenched drives, and even dip into the pool in Anthony Vaccarello’s latest array of stiletto sandals, silky tops and briefs, see-through gowns, slick ’80s-inspired sunglasses, and chunky gold jewelry for a burst of dynamic glamour. You can check out the full flick below on YouTube.

Male Models File Management Lawsuits Against Wilhelmina

The modeling agency’s facing new separate lawsuits from male models Alfredo Nemer and Malik Lindo-Ireland, according to Page Six. The pair allege that the agency pushed them to sign new management agreements for three-year periods without revealing contractual changes—including the sudden termination of their agents Matt Trust and Gene Kogan However, Nemer and Lindo-Ireland aren’t the only models dissatisfied with Wilhelmina; at least several additional models were also hoping to leave their contracts from a range of unrevealed changes at the time of signing, including cuts to the agency’s Defendant men’s division and mismanagement by junior staff. Insiders tell Page Six that more models are expected to file similar suits. Wilhelmina’s lawyer Matthew Heerde dismissed the lawsuits as “completely meritless and just a cheap trick by a competing modeling agency who wants to take models away from Wilhelmina.” Stay tuned for more as this story develops!

Destiny’s Child Reunites At Beyoncé’s Final Cowboy Carter Concert

Beyoncé‘s headline-making Cowboy Carter tour closed this weekend with some truly special guests! The star musician’s final stop of the Western-themed tour in Las Vegas featured a performance with former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, whom she last performed with in 2018. The trio shimmered in coordinating gold looks while singing their 2000’s hits “Lose My Breath” and “Bootylicious,” according to USA Today. The concert also included special appearances from Jay-Z, Shaboozy, and breakout star Blue Ivy, making the show one to remember.

Maison Kitsuné Is Closing Its US Stores

End of an era! Chic French label Maison Kitsuné is shuttering all of its retail stores in the U.S., according to The Business of Fashion. The label’s downsizing stems from a choice to focus on digital sales and wholesale partnerships, occurring amidst the “luxury slowdown” where brands including Chanel, Gucci, and Burberry have faced declining sales and consumer trust. The surprising announcement follows Kitsune’s debut fragrance launch this spring, as well as recent collaborations with labels like Parachute and Topologie.

Donna Karan Hosts The Cinema Society’s Splitsville Screening Out East

Talk about a fashionable outing! Over the weekend, Donna Karan hosted The Cinema Society, Neon, and Topic Studios’ latest screening at her Hamptons home for Splitsville—a new comedy starring Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, and Michael Angelo Covino. The occasion found guests mingling across the sprawling grounds with cocktails in hand before taking in the new flick! Karan’s chic guest list included Patricia Clarkson, Camryn Manheim, Christie Brinkley, Emily Korteweg, Ryan Heller, Ian Stratford, Joy Behar, Mark Feuerstein, Peter Hermann, Jackie Hoffman, Richard Kind, Camryn Manheim, Daniel Benedict, Andrew Saffir, Josh Pais, Bobbi Brown, Dylan Lauren, Paul Arrouet, Ross Bleckner, Candace Bushnell, Jack Brinkley-Cook, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Sandra Ripert, Jake and Lucy Sumner, Gabby Karan de Felice, Gianpaolo de Felice, Carla-rae Prober, Don Lemon, Tim Malone, and Jill Rappaport.

