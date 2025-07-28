News

Could LVMH Sell Marc Jacobs? Plus! Wilhelmina’s Male Model Lawsuit, Donna Karan Hosts Splitsville

Read your daily dose of chic intel right here...

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Daily news, news, fashion, Marc Jacobs, LVMH, Beyonce, Destiny's Child, Saint Laurent, Kate Moss, Chloe Sevigny, Cinema Society, Donna Karan, Maison Kitsune, retail
Marc Jacobs Fall 2025 (Getty Images/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs), Destiny's Child (Courtesy of Instagram)

Is LVMH Selling Marc Jacobs For $1 Billion?

It looks that way! Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy appears to be looking for a new owner for Marc Jacobs to the tune of $1 billion, according to The New York Post. Though details of the deal are under wraps right now, LVMH has reportedly met with companies including Authentic Brands, Bluestar Alliance, and WHP Global—which recently acquired Vera Wang this year. The possible sale follows a range of recent viral moments for Jacobs—including his new Mowalola collaboration and news that he’ll be the subject of Sofia Coppola‘s upcoming debut documentary—as well as LVMH’s surprise 9% drop in fashion and leather goods sales in Q2 of 2025.

Marc Jacobs Fall 2025 (Getty Images/Courtesy of Marc Jacobs)

Saint Laurent Embraces LA Cool With Kate Moss and Chloë Sevigny For Fall ’25

Saint Laurent‘s making its mark on Los Angeles! For the Fall 2025 season, the brand’s tapped longtime muses Kate Moss and Chloë Sevigny to pose for Mert Alas’ lens. embodying the Western city’s easygoing spirit. As seen in their sultry new video campaign, the duo step out amidst paparazzi, lounge in hotel rooms, take sun-drenched drives, and even dip into the pool in Anthony Vaccarello’s latest array of stiletto sandals, silky tops and briefs, see-through gowns, slick ’80s-inspired sunglasses, and chunky gold jewelry for a burst of dynamic glamour. You can check out the full flick below on YouTube.

Male Models File Management Lawsuits Against Wilhelmina

The modeling agency’s facing new separate lawsuits from male models Alfredo Nemer and Malik Lindo-Ireland, according to Page Six. The pair allege that the agency pushed them to sign new management agreements for three-year periods without revealing contractual changes—including the sudden termination of their agents Matt Trust and Gene Kogan However, Nemer and Lindo-Ireland aren’t the only models dissatisfied with Wilhelmina; at least several additional models were also hoping to leave their contracts from a range of unrevealed changes at the time of signing, including cuts to the agency’s Defendant men’s division and mismanagement by junior staff.  Insiders tell Page Six that more models are expected to file similar suits.  Wilhelmina’s lawyer Matthew Heerde dismissed the lawsuits as “completely meritless and just a cheap trick by a competing modeling agency who wants to take models away from Wilhelmina.” Stay tuned for more as this story develops!

Destiny’s Child Reunites At Beyoncé’s Final Cowboy Carter Concert 

Beyoncé‘s headline-making Cowboy Carter tour closed this weekend with some truly special guests! The star musician’s final stop of the Western-themed tour in Las Vegas featured a performance with former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, whom she last performed with in 2018. The trio shimmered in coordinating gold looks while singing their 2000’s hits “Lose My Breath” and “Bootylicious,” according to USA Today. The concert also included special appearances from Jay-Z, Shaboozy, and breakout star Blue Ivy, making the show one to remember.

Destiny’s Child (Courtesy of Instagram)

Maison Kitsuné Is Closing Its US Stores 

End of an era! Chic French label Maison Kitsuné is shuttering all of its retail stores in the U.S., according to The Business of Fashion. The label’s downsizing stems from a choice to focus on digital sales and wholesale partnerships, occurring amidst the “luxury slowdown” where brands including Chanel, Gucci, and Burberry have faced declining sales and consumer trust. The surprising announcement follows Kitsune’s debut fragrance launch this spring, as well as recent collaborations with labels like Parachute and Topologie.

Maison Kitsuné Fall 2025 (Courtesy of Maison Kitsuné)

Donna Karan Hosts The Cinema Society’s Splitsville Screening Out East 

Talk about a fashionable outing! Over the weekend, Donna Karan hosted The Cinema Society, Neon, and Topic Studios’ latest screening at her Hamptons home for Splitsville—a new comedy starring Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, and Michael Angelo Covino. The occasion found guests mingling across the sprawling grounds with cocktails in hand before taking in the new flick! Karan’s chic guest list included Patricia Clarkson, Camryn Manheim, Christie Brinkley, Emily Korteweg, Ryan Heller, Ian Stratford, Joy Behar, Mark Feuerstein, Peter Hermann, Jackie Hoffman, Richard Kind, Camryn Manheim, Daniel Benedict, Andrew Saffir, Josh Pais, Bobbi Brown, Dylan Lauren, Paul Arrouet, Ross Bleckner, Candace Bushnell, Jack Brinkley-Cook, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Sandra Ripert, Jake and Lucy Sumner, Gabby Karan de Felice, Gianpaolo de Felice, Carla-rae Prober, Don Lemon, Tim Malone, and Jill Rappaport.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Eva Chen’s Vogue Future?, E! News Gets...

Paris Fashion Week’s Spring 2026 Schedule, Armani’s...

Fashion Leaders Share Atlanta Apparel’s Must-Know Styles...

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Netflix Exit,...

Hailey Bieber’s Sun-Kissed Cover, Andy Sachs Returns,...

Matthew M. Williams’ Next Steps, Chris McMillan’s...

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Biography, Heidi Klum’s...

Marni’s New Creative Director, Pharrell Williams’ Regal...

Louis Vuitton’s Fall Journey, LOVE Magazine’s Return,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.