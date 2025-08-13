Could Anna Wintour Choose Chloe Malle As Vogue‘s Next Leader?

It looks like a top contender’s emerged for Anna Wintour‘s successor as Vogue‘s next head of editorial content! Current Vogue.com editor Chloe Malle is apparently the frontrunner for the role, according to Page Six. Malle, the daughter of actress Candice Bergen and director Louis Malle, has held her current role since 2023. Previously, she began her Condé career as Vogue‘s social editor in 2011 before becoming a contributing editor in 2016. With over a decade at the magazine under her belt, as well as strong connections to NYC’s social scene, it seems that Malle could be a strong candidate for the leading Vogue position. However, there’s also plenty of rumored names in the mix, including Eva Chen, Vogue‘s Nicole Phelps and Leah Faye Cooper, and W‘s EIC Sara Moonves. Only time will tell who earns the coveted gig—though if rumors are to be believed, a successor will be named by the time New York Fashion Week kicks off in September. Stay tuned!

Emily Ratajkowski Soaks Up The Sun For Tory Burch’s Fall ’25 Eyewear Campaign

Tory Burch is ready for fall! The designer’s tapped longtime muse Emily Ratajkowski as the face of her Fall 2025 eyewear campaign, photographed by Grace Ahlbom. In sun-kissed new images, Ratajkowski slips on oval-shaped, oversized, and optical lenses from Burch’s latest line—all case in a sharp palette of black, gold, warm brown, and light pink hues. A notable standout is the new metal-accented Pierced sunglasses, nodding to Burch’s beloved Pierced footwear designs and new Pierced hobo tote. The shoot follows the designer’s NYC-centric Fall 2025 campaign, complete with a sophisticated flair you can only find in the Big Apple. Cheers to brighter days ahead!

All images: Grace Ahlbom

Pamela Anderson Launches A Garden-Fresh Collab With Flamingo Estate

Pamela Anderson is coming for your pantry! The actress has teamed up with Flamingo Estate on a new collaboration, playfully named “Pamela’s Pickles.” Based on a recipe from Anderson’s own cookbook, I Love You: Recipes from the Heart, the pickles take direct inspiration from a recipe crafted by her great aunt Vie. For an artisanal spin, Anderson updated the recipe with her own addition of rose petals, while Flamingo Estate added sea salt, guajiilo chiles, and pink peppercorn. Delish! For a deeper meaning, all proceeds from the pickles’ sales will be donated to the nonprofit veterinary hospital California Wildlife Center. Bring a dash of romance to your kitchen with Pamela’s Pickles, which retail for $38 on FlamingoEstate.com.

All images: Courtesy of Flamingo Estate

Leonardo DiCaprio Shares His Biggest Regret in Esquire‘s September Issue

Hollywood takes center stage for Esquire‘s latest issue! The magazine’s tapped Leonardo DiCaprio to front its September cover, leading its “Mavericks of Hollywood” portfolio—which includes a dashing array of boundary-breaking stars like Lee Pace, Jovan Adepo, Chris Cooper, Sean Evans, Marcello Hernández, Hikari, Tessa Thompson, and Marlon Wayans. In his sharp feature by Paul Thomas Anderson, DiCaprio’s outfitted in classic suiting and tonal separates—which accompany a chat with Anderson on their new film One Battle After Another, technological advancements, and career regrets. DiCaprio was styled for the shoot by Warren Alfie Baker.

“I’ll say it even though you’re here: My biggest regret is not doing Boogie Nights,” DiCaprio said. “It was a profound movie of my generation. I can’t imagine anyone but Mark [Wahlberg] in it. When I finally got to see that movie, I just thought it was a masterpiece. It’s ironic that you’re the person asking that question, but it’s true.”

All images: Paul Thomas Anderson

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw.

