Colleen Sherin Announced as New President of Coterie

Colleen Sherin has been named the new president of Coterie. “After an extensive search we are thrilled to have Colleen onboard to drive the innovation and build upon the Coterie brand and its many partners both domestically and internationally,” said Nancy Walsh, president of fashion, Informa Markets (which oversees the Coterie trade show).

Sherin comes into the job with over 15 years of experience at Saks Fifth Avenue. Most recently, she was VP of wholesale at Alexander McQueen. “I am thrilled to be joining Informa Markets in this new role as president, Coterie,” she said. “As a long-standing attendee of their events over the years during my tenure as fashion director for luxury multi-brand retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, I look greatly forward to collaborating with the Informa team and our partners in continuing to innovate this platform in connecting, educating and inspiring the ever-evolving global fashion community.”

The February edition of Coterie is on now at the Javits Center, and runs through Thursday. Click here for a list of must-see brands at the show.

