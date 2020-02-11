Your Ultimate Coterie Crib Sheet — Everything to See, Do, and Drink!

Coterie has grown to be so much more than a trade show. The biannual event now offers ways to network, learn, and pamper oneself while checking out the latest collections. But with three days and the expansive Javits Center to navigate, planning out a schedule can be overwhelming. Don’t fret! The Daily is here with our top picks of what to check out at the fair.

Tuesday, February 11

A Mmode Coffee Moment

Need a pick-me-up and feelin’ fancy? Mmode, hot coffee with a maple twist, is offering drinks and goodies from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Moda.

The State of Fashion and Insights from the Modern Retail Collective Panel Discussion

Discover how technology is becoming increasingly more relevant in fashion and the in-store shopping experience. Insights from Mall of America, McKinsey & Company, and Kendra Scott. The panel takes place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Champagne Social

EDIT is toasting the end of the first day with a prosecco reception. Head to the EDIT lounge from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. to sip some bubbly. Nonalcoholic drinks are available, too!

Wednesday, February 12

Fashion Snoops Buyer Trend Presentation

Led by Fashion Snoops’ Hallie Spradlin, learn about upcoming trends in women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Monetizing Instagram, Fashion’s Most Powerful Platform

The Daily presents influencers Tezza Barton, Christie Ferrari, Wendy Nguyen, and Idalia Salsamendi sharing their knowledge of how to master online engagement. Moderated by Beca Alexander. From 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fame’s Cure

Timing & Lumiere (Booth #5011) and GLAM (Booth #5205) are teaming up to take the edge off with a mid-week cocktail. The “Love Spell” drink will be available in the FAME lounge from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last.

Be My Valentine

Calligraphy artist Nancy Moy will be on-hand at FAME to create customizable Valentines between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Just in time for the special day!

Thursday, February 13

Popcorn Party

Head to the Children’s Club on Level 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a complimentary afternoon popcorn snack!

Good4Fashion: The Relevance of Recycled and Upcycled Materials

Industry experts discuss the importance of recycled and upcycled fabrics and sustainable living. Featuring names from Matt & Nat, Vogue China, New York Magazine, GQ, InStyle, and Bloomberg Pursuits. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Lounge Activations

An essential dossier to the array of activations happening throughout Coterie that you simply can’t miss…

JOOR Geo-Java Lounge

Stop by the Geo-Java lounge (between Escalators 1B and 1C) for a free coffee and chat with the experts on why it’s the platform of choice for many of your favorite brands.

Crystal Cove Resort Lounge

Located on Level 1, the lounge will be home to several activations at the fair this season. Stop by and take a selfie in its giant, Instagramable geode “room.” Check out the Modern Retail Collective store experience, featuring experts from McKinsey & Company, who will be available to chat between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Days 1 and 2. Or drop in for various pop-ups on Self Gua Sha techniques (from Jazmin Alvarez, Pretty Well Beauty); holistic health/crystal recommendations (Rachelle Robinett, Supernatural); intuitive crystal pull (Tiny Bandit); and amethyst biomat and tarot card reading (Ashes & Earth).

