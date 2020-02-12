On Tuesday night, The Daily, Jordan Barrett, and Coterie hosted a party to celebrate fashion’s Fall 2020 season at Legacy Records in Hudson Yards.

Notable attendees included Sebastian Faena, Arielle Kebbel, Pritika Swarup, Sophie Sumner, Elena Kurnosova, Alex Lundqvist, Ashley Haas, Matthew Sinnaeve, Josh Knight, Nicole Miller, Christian Juul Nielsen, Zoe Lazerson, Caleb Thill, Charles Laurent, Grace Atwood, Garrett Swann and more.

Designer Timo Weiland got the party started with a DJ set. Meanwhile, guests lined up for personalized tarot card readings from Syd Silvair.

After welcoming guests to the party, Coterie surprised Barrett with a generous donation to the Australian Bushfires relief fund in his honor. In return, the model and his friends, Whiskey Deck, delighted attendees with a surprise DJ set.

Guests sipped on Josh Cellars Prosecco, Bellacosa Wine, and enjoyed cocktails with Bib & Tuck whiskey. To keep everyone satiated, Legacy Records served delicious bites of their mouth-watering fried chicken, burgers, and truffle arancini.

At the end of the night, guests took home upcycled Coterie gift bags filled with products from chic, minimalist skincare line Grown Alchemist. It was an exceptional evening of great music, delicious food and drinks, and a ton of fun! Check out more photos from the night below.

Special thanks to our incredible partners — Coterie, Legacy Records, Josh Cellers, Bellacosa, Bib & Tuck, and Casamigos — for making this event such a success.

