“Costume Art” Is This Year’s Met Gala Theme and Exhibition

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute announced this morning the theme for its next fashion exhibit: “Costume Art,” which will examine the concept of the dressed body across art and fashion history. The exhibit will take a close look at the relationship between the body and clothing over more than 5,000 years with a focus on Western art from prehistory to the present. It will be organized into a series of thematic body types including the “Naked Body,” “Classical Body,” “Pregnant Body,” “Aging Body,” “Anatomical Body” and the “Mortal Body.” Almost 200 works will be displayed with 200 garments and accessories.

The exhibit will also be the first in their new nearly 12,00-foot galleries, which will be named after Condé Montrose Nast, the founder of the legendary publishing house. It will feature four spaces connected to the Met’s Great Hall. The Costume Institute’s collection of more than thirty-three thousand objects represents seven centuries of fashionable dress and accessories for men, women, and children, from the fifteenth century to today.

As for the news you’ve all been waiting for… Next year’s Met Gala will once again be on the first Monday of May on May 4, 2026 with co-chairs and it’s honorary chair to be announced at a later date. The exhibit and event will be funded by Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos. This year’s fashion partner is Saint Laurent. Expect to see some interesting interpretations on the “Naked Body” part of the exhibition on the red carpet.

“Costume Art” will be open to the public from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027.

